Zimbabwe: Rebounding Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Set for First Ever Agm

AFTER enduring years of poor administration, including failing to audit its finances, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) is set for its first ever annual general meeting (AGM) on June 17 according to a notice shared with NewZimbabwe.com

The AGM is set to focus on strengthening governance, accountability and performance through adoption of compliance reports that were produced between 2023 and 2024.

Audit reports for the same period will be presented while the Auditor General (AG) is set to be reappointed as the authority's external auditor for 2025 going forward.

"Since assuming office, the new board and executive management have prioritised governance compliance, operational efficiency and institutional transformation," reads the notice.

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"These initiatives seek to enhance service standards, protect consumers and strengthen the integrity of Destination Zimbabwe while leveraging the country's rich cultural heritage, wildlife resources and authentic visitor experiences.

"The meeting will provide stakeholders an opportunity to review organisational performance, reinforce corporate governance compliance and align expectations for the ensuing year as the Authority continues implementing reforms aimed at strengthening Zimbabwe's tourism sector."

Named the Overall Best Performing Cabinet Minister at the government's 2025 Performance Evaluation and Awards ceremony this year, Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi has been given credit for reviving the sector.

Her strategy has been focused on heritage-based tourism development, intensified efforts to protect and strengthen Zimbabwe's tourism and nationwide compliance inspections targeting unlicensed and unregistered tourism operators.

Rwodzi also won the 2025 Tourism Minister of the Year (Africa category) at the Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) in Berlin, recognising her for a US$1.3 billion surge in tourism tickets.

Added the notice: "Following legacy challenges inherited over previous years, Rwodzi, moved to revitalise the Authority, resulting in the appointment of a new board chaired by Farai Chimba in December 2025.

"The board subsequently appointed George Manyaya as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from February 1, 2026."

The Authority recently released its First Quarter 2026 infographic, showing encouraging growth across major tourism indicators, including increases in tourist arrivals, tourism receipts and investment inflows into the sector indicators viewed as reinforcing tourism's growing contribution to economic growth, employment creation and foreign currency generation.