Kenya: Additional Consular Information for Americans Regarding the Ebola Outbreak

press release

The U.S. government has established a process for U.S. citizens who request assistance due to possible Ebola exposure or for transportation from the DRC, South Sudan, or Uganda during the ongoing Ebola outbreak. Participation in the process is voluntary, and those who decline U.S. assistance will continue to be subject to relevant U.S. government and host country health, travel, and screening measures. If seeking U.S. government assistance, U.S. citizens should:

Contact the closest U.S. Embassy or CDC +1-770-488-7100. In order to find contact information for the nearest U.S. Embassy, go to Travel.State.Gov's International Travel page , search for the country you are in, and review the Embassy contact information on the destination information page.

CDC health officials may contact you to conduct an Ebola interview and risk assessment.

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In accordance with the CDC assessment, the State Department may offer the following assistance:Not a high-risk of Ebola exposure: U.S. embassy staff will reach out to the U.S. citizen and may offer assistance to include a loan, if available, or coordination with local governments to facilitate the U.S. citizen's departure.High-risk of Ebola exposure but U.S. citizen is asymptomatic: State Department and U.S. embassy staff may arrange transportation to a facility in Kenya for a 21-day quarantine period from the last date of Ebola exposure, to include access to appropriate medical care provided by expert U.S. clinicians. U.S. citizens who become symptomatic during quarantine may be transported via specialized aeromedical evacuation for appropriate treatment.High-risk of Ebola exposure and U.S. citizen is symptomatic or has tested positive for Ebola: State Department and U.S. embassy staff may arrange specialized aeromedical evacuation to a designated safe location for appropriate treatment.