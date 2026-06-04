Malawi: Fertilizer Dream Stalled As Dzombe's Mega Plant Awaits Environmental Approval

A fertilizer manufacturing plant that promised to transform Malawi's agricultural sector and potentially end the country's dependence on imported fertilizer remains idle months after its projected launch date, with regulatory hurdles emerging as the latest obstacle.

Business magnate Napoleon Dzombe has revealed that there is still no clear timeline for the commencement of operations at his highly publicised fertilizer factory in Dowa because the project is yet to secure a crucial operating licence from the Malawi Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA).

The delay raises fresh questions about when one of the country's most ambitious private-sector industrial projects will finally begin production, despite significant investments already having been made and raw materials already being on their way to Malawi.

Dzombe said the factory was initially expected to start producing fertilizer in April this year, a development that generated excitement among farmers and policymakers who viewed the project as a potential game changer in a country heavily reliant on imported fertilizer.

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However, those plans have been pushed back after MEPA rejected the project's initial environmental report, forcing the company to revise and resubmit its documentation for further consideration.

As the approval process drags on, the multimillion-kwacha facility remains silent.

"We are still waiting for the necessary licence. We submitted another report after the first one was not approved and we are hopeful that the process will be concluded," Dzombe indicated.

The delay comes at a time when Malawi continues to grapple with persistent fertilizer supply challenges, foreign exchange shortages and soaring agricultural input costs that have strained both government subsidy programmes and smallholder farmers.

What makes the delay even more striking is that Dzombe says preparations for production have already advanced significantly.

According to the businessman, raw materials required for fertilizer production have already been procured from China and are expected to arrive in the country at any time.

The plan, he says, is to gradually transition to sourcing some of the materials locally once the factory becomes operational, a move that could stimulate domestic value chains and create additional economic opportunities.

But before that can happen, the company must navigate MEPA's environmental clearance process.

MEPA spokesperson Aubren Chirwa confirmed that the matter is currently before the authority's governance structures and that several stages must be completed before a final determination can be made.

"The board of directors is expected to assess the environmental concerns and make a determination. There are several stages involved before approval can be granted," Chirwa explained.

The prolonged approval process highlights the delicate balancing act between promoting industrialisation and ensuring environmental compliance.

While investors are eager to see projects move quickly from construction to production, regulators are under pressure to ensure that large-scale industrial developments do not pose environmental risks to surrounding communities and ecosystems.

Yet for many observers, every month of delay represents a missed opportunity.

When Dzombe unveiled the project last year, he painted a bold picture of a future in which Malawi would dramatically reduce its dependence on imported fertilizer.

In an interview with Zodiak Online in December, the founder of Mtilimanja Holdings Limited claimed that the Dowa plant would have the capacity to produce 40 metric tonnes of fertilizer every hour.

Based on those projections, the facility could manufacture enough fertilizer to meet Malawi's national requirements in just 150 days of production, potentially reshaping the country's agricultural supply landscape.

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Such output would place the factory among the most significant industrial investments in Malawi's agriculture sector in recent years.

The promise of locally produced fertilizer also carries major economic implications.

Malawi spends substantial amounts of foreign currency importing fertilizer every year, making the country vulnerable to global price shocks, supply disruptions and exchange-rate volatility.

A successful local manufacturing operation could help conserve scarce foreign exchange, create jobs, stimulate industrial growth and improve fertilizer availability for farmers.

For now, however, those benefits remain theoretical.

The machinery is in place. Raw materials are on the way. Expectations are high.

But until environmental approval is granted, Malawi's fertilizer revolution remains stuck on the drawing board, waiting for regulators to decide whether one of the country's most ambitious industrial projects can finally move from promise to production.