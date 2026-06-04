Malawi: Government Pulls Sumbuleta From Diplomatic List Without Explanation

The government has abruptly withdrawn journalist Aubrey Sumbuleta from Malawi's diplomatic appointments list, triggering questions and speculation after authorities failed to provide any explanation for the dramatic last-minute decision.

Sumbuleta was scheduled to appear before Parliament's Public Appointments Committee (PAC) in Lilongwe yesterday for confirmation hearings as Malawi's High Commissioner-designate to Tanzania. But before he could face lawmakers, the appointment was suddenly rescinded.

The development unfolded in dramatic fashion during the committee's proceedings when legislators received official communication informing them that the appointing authority had withdrawn Sumbuleta's nomination.

What has raised eyebrows is not merely the withdrawal itself, but the silence surrounding it.

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Neither the letter sent to PAC nor subsequent government statements have disclosed why the appointment was reversed.

PAC chairperson Felix Njawala confirmed that lawmakers were informed of the withdrawal while conducting interviews for diplomatic nominees.

"We received communication regarding the withdrawal of Mr Sumbuleta who was supposed to appear before this committee for confirmation hearings," said Njawala.

However, he indicated that the committee was not furnished with reasons behind the decision.

The unexplained reversal has inevitably fuelled questions because Sumbuleta had already gone through the nomination process and had reached the final hurdle before parliamentary confirmation.

Political and governance observers note that diplomatic appointments are usually subjected to extensive background checks and internal scrutiny long before nominees appear before Parliament, making last-minute withdrawals relatively uncommon and often politically significant.

The timing of the decision has therefore intensified curiosity about what may have changed between the announcement of the appointment and the scheduled confirmation hearing.

Efforts to obtain answers from government yielded little.

Office of the President and Cabinet spokesperson Focus Maganga asked for more time when approached for comment.

Similarly, Chief Secretary Justin Saidi said he first needed to establish the facts before responding.

"Let me find out first on the issue and I will come back to you," he said.

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Their responses did little to settle growing questions surrounding the decision.

The development comes as President Peter Mutharika is restructuring Malawi's diplomatic representation abroad through the appointment of 13 ambassadors, nine high commissioners and four consuls-general designate.

While other nominees proceeded with their interviews without incident, Sumbuleta's removal stood out as the only major disruption in the process.

Yesterday, PAC interviewed several diplomatic nominees, including Robert Dafter Salama for South Africa, Patrick Makina for Zambia, David Nungu for Zimbabwe, Reynold Mangisa for Mozambique and Spoon Phiri as Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Unlike Sumbuleta, their nominations remained intact.

The government's refusal to explain the withdrawal has left a vacuum now being filled by questions.

Was new information discovered after the appointment was announced? Were concerns raised during internal vetting processes? Was the decision administrative, political or procedural?

For now, the public remains in the dark.

What is known is that a nominee who appeared destined for a diplomatic posting in Tanzania was removed from the list at the eleventh hour, and the government is yet to explain why.

Until that explanation comes, the withdrawal of Sumbuleta's appointment is likely to remain one of the most talked-about and puzzling developments in Malawi's latest round of diplomatic appointments.