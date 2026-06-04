Rwanda: Rayon Set for Major Squad Overhaul

Rayon Sports are preparing for a busy transfer window ahead of the 2026/27 BK Pro League season, with more than 10 players expected to leave as part of a squad rebuild.

Clubs across Rwanda and beyond have already begun contract negotiations and recruitment ahead of the new season, which starts in September.

Sources indicate that Rayon Sports have begun reviewing their squad, with several players expected to depart, including some who remain under contract.

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Players that may walk out of the door include Patrick Ishimwe, Drissa Kouyaté, Aziz Ben Dao, Bienvenu Joachim Vigninou, Yannick Bangala, Kitoko Likau Faustin, Fall Ngagne, Fiston Ishimwe and Pascal Iradukunda.

In addition to that, Police FC goalkeeper Patience Niyongira is reportedly a key target for Rayon Sports. The shot-stopper could be brought in if Olivier Kwizera fails to agree a contract extension with the club.

In more transfer news, APR FC are reportedly close to completing the return of winger René Uwineza from SC Kiyovu.

Uwineza spent last season on loan at Kiyovu Sports from Intare FC, which is APR's academy. He is among the under-21 players that APR hopes to use to build for the future. His arrival would add depth on the flanks ahead of the new campaign.

AS Kigali is also reportedly working on acquiring the services of right-back Didier Ndayishimiye from APR FC ahead of the new season.

At Musanze FC, some contract extensions have been confirmed for two players. These are: defender Christian Mukengere Christian who has signed a new two-year deal, while Omar Bizimungu, who had one year remaining on his contract, has extended his stay by an additional year.

The 2026/27 BK Pro League season will begin on September 4 and conclude on May 30 next year, with 18 teams competing.