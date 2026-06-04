Somalia: The African Union Commission Calls for Utmost Restraint Amidst Security Developments in Mogadishu

4 June 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

African Union Commission is deeply concerned by reported security developments in Mogadishu, including armed clashes in civilian areas.

The Commission calls on all parties to immediately stop the fighting and exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians, and refrain from actions that could further escalate tensions.

The Commission urges all Somali stakeholders to resolve differences through dialogue and established constitutional processes.

The Commission encourages the continuation of the efforts of H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia and all political actors in promoting national dialogue, reconciliation and consensus-building towards political stability.

The Commission will continue to closely monitor the situation and assures the readiness of the African Union through its Support and Stabilization Mission (AUSSOM), to continue to render full support towards the restoration of peace and security in Somalia.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Nuur Mohamud Sheekh I Spokesperson of the AUC Chairperson I African Union Commission I Email: SheekhN@AfricanUnion.org | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

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