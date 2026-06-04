Rwanda: Your Child Is Growing - but Are They Developing?

opinion

Many parents celebrate their children's growth. We proudly record their height, weight, first teeth, and physical changes as they grow older. These milestones are important because they show that a child is growing and changing physically.

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However, growth and development are not the same thing.

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One of the most common misunderstandings in parenting is assuming that a child who is growing physically is automatically developing well in every area of life. While growth can easily be measured using numbers and physical observations, development requires much deeper attention.

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Growth refers to physical changes in the body. We measure a child's height, monitor weight gain, observe teething, and notice changes in body size and strength. These changes are visible and easy to track.

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Development, on the other hand, is how a child learns, thinks, communicates, builds relationships, manages emotions, and interacts with the world around. Development cannot always be measured with a scale or a measuring tape. It is observed through a child's daily actions, behaviors, and interactions.

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A child may be growing taller every month while struggling to communicate feelings. Another child may have healthy weight but experience difficulties interacting with peers. Physical growth alone does not give us the complete picture of a child's wellbeing.

Child development occurs across several important areas. Physical development includes skills such as running, jumping, writing, and using everyday objects. Cognitive development involves thinking, problem-solving, understanding cause and effect, and asking questions. Language development focuses on communication, from babbling in infancy to storytelling and expressing ideas. Social and emotional development involves making friends, sharing, building confidence, expressing feelings, and learning self-control.

Understanding these areas helps parents appreciate that development is much broader than physical growth.

Parents and guardians become frustrated when young children constantly move, rearrange, or take apart things around the house. For example, a child may enter the sitting room, remove all the cushions from the sofa, stack them vertically, rearrange them horizontally, and then attempt to build a tower. To an adult, this may look like unnecessary mess or disobedience. However, in many cases, the child is actually learning.

As children explore their environment, they develop creativity, problem-solving abilities, critical thinking skills, and an understanding of how objects work. In the child's mind, questions such as, "What happens if I do it this way?" or "Can I build something different?" spark curiosity and discovery. Rather than seeing every mess as bad behavior, parents can view some of these moments as opportunities for learning and development. Children need guidance and reasonable boundaries, but they also need opportunities to explore, imagine, and create.

Development also happens in stages. During the first two years of life, children experience rapid changes in movement, language, attachment, and learning. Between the ages of three and five, children become more independent, imaginative, and socially engaged. School-age children continue developing reasoning skills, friendships, confidence, and responsibility. Adolescence brings significant physical, emotional, social, and cognitive changes as young people prepare for adulthood.

While developmental milestones provide useful guidance, it is important to remember that children do not develop in exactly the same way or at the same pace. One child may begin speaking earlier while another excels in physical activities. Differences do not always indicate a problem.

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Unfortunately, comparison remains one of the greatest pressures many children face. Parents often compare siblings, classmates, cousins, or neighbors' children. Such comparisons can create unnecessary anxiety in parents and damage a child's confidence.

Children are not in competition with one another. Each child follows a unique developmental journey.

As parents and caregivers, our responsibility is not to compare children but to observe, support, and guide them. When we understand the difference between growth and development, we become better equipped to celebrate children's strengths, identify areas where they need support, and create environments where they can thrive.

Every child grows differently. Every child deserves love, guidance, and understanding.

The writer is an educator, early childhood development practitioner and neurodiversity and parenting advocate.