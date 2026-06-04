Rwanda: Cricket - Five Teams Set for Kwibuka Tourney

Rwanda will host the 12th edition of the Kwibuka Women's T20 International Tournament from June 10 to 20 at Gahanga Cricket Stadium, with five teams set to compete.

The Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) confirmed that hosts Rwanda will be joined by Nigeria, Brazil, Malawi and Zimbabwe High Performance Centre (HPC) for the 2026 edition.

A total of 14 matches will be played across the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium and the adjacent Gahanga B Ground, with the final scheduled for June 20.

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The tournament is being held as Rwanda marks Kwibuka 32, the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Since the competition's launch in 2014, it has grown into one of the continent's most recognised women's cricket tournaments.

Tanzania, who defeated Zimbabwe HPC by 32 runs in the 2025 final to secure their third Kwibuka title, will not defend their crown. Uganda, winners in 2024, are also absent from this year's tournament.

Their absence leaves Rwanda, Nigeria, Brazil, Malawi and Zimbabwe HPC battling for a title that none of the participating teams currently hold.

Rwanda will be hoping to make the most of home advantage. The hosts lifted their first and only Kwibuka title in 2023 after defeating Uganda in the final at Gahanga and will be aiming to reclaim the trophy three years later.

The tournament will follow a round-robin format from June 10 to 19, with each team facing the others twice. The third-place playoff and final will take place on June 20 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium.

Opening day fixtures on June 10 will see Rwanda launch their campaign against Zimbabwe HPC at 9:30 AM on the Gahanga Main Oval, followed by a second match between Zimbabwe HPC and Brazil at 1:30 PM on the same ground.

Nigeria and Malawi will also meet on June 10 at 9:45 AM on the Gahanga B Oval. Rwanda's second group stage match comes on June 11 against Malawi, before they face Nigeria on June 12 in what is expected to be one of the standout contests of the group stage.

Nigeria has intensified preparations for the tournament, opening a 24-player training camp in Benin City under coach Theophilus Ibodeme. Malawi is also continuing preparations through fitness, skills and tactical training sessions ahead of their trip to Kigali.