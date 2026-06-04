Somalia: IGAD Calls for Immediate De-Escalation to Protect Somalia's Stability and Future

4 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) expresses deep concern over reports of violence in Mogadishu amid heightened political tensions in Somalia.

IGAD condemns all acts of violence and calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate tensions, and resolve their differences through peaceful, inclusive, and constructive dialogue.

"At this critical moment, preserving peace, stability, national unity, and the gains made in Somalia's state building efforts is of paramount importance. IGAD urges all stakeholders to place the interests of the Somali people first and to pursue peaceful solutions through dialogue and consensus," said H.E. Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Executive Secretary of IGAD.

As a founding Member State of IGAD, Somalia remains central to the region's peace, security, and development. IGAD reaffirms its solidarity with Somalia and stands ready to support efforts that advance dialogue, national cohesion, and lasting stability.

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