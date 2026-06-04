Somalia: International Community Expresses Alarm Over Mogadishu Clashes

Mogadishu, Somalia — International partners voiced growing concern on Thursday over the deteriorating security situation in Mogadishu, where fighting between government forces and opposition-aligned armed groups has disrupted daily life and raised fears of a wider political and humanitarian crisis.

In a statement, the British Embassy in Mogadishu said it was deeply concerned by the violence in the Somali capital, describing the clashes as unacceptable and urging all parties to exercise restraint.

"The ongoing conflict is unacceptable," the embassy said, calling on those involved to work toward dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

The United States also condemned the fighting, describing the violence as "irresponsible" and warning that decisions taken in the coming hours could have significant consequences for Somalia's security, unity and future.

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"The actions and choices made now will have a profound impact on Somalia's stability and national cohesion," Washington said in a statement.

The clashes have severely disrupted normal life in Mogadishu. Movement of people and vehicles has been curtailed across parts of the city, while many businesses remained closed amid security concerns.

Reports also indicated that operations at the Port of Mogadishu, one of the country's most important economic hubs, had been affected by the unrest, although the extent of the disruption was not immediately clear.

Residents and local sources reported that hundreds of families had fled their homes as fears grew that the fighting could intensify. Displaced civilians were seeking refuge in safer areas of the capital and its outskirts.

The international community has increasingly called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and renewed diplomatic efforts to resolve the political dispute at the heart of the crisis, warning that continued violence could trigger a broader security and humanitarian emergency.

The latest appeals come as tensions between the Somali government and opposition figures have escalated sharply, with both sides exchanging accusations while mediation efforts continue to seek a breakthrough.