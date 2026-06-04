Somalia: EU Voices Concern Over Mogadishu Clashes, Urges Return to Dialogue

Mogadishu, Somalia — The European Union on Thursday expressed concern over ongoing fighting in Mogadishu and called on Somalia's political leaders to return to dialogue and pursue a peaceful resolution to their disputes.

In a statement issued by the office of the European Union Ambassador to Somalia, Francesca Di Mauro, the bloc said it was deeply troubled by the violence that has erupted in the Somali capital and regretted the losses resulting from the clashes.

"The fighting that has broken out in Mogadishu is a matter of serious concern, and we are saddened by the losses it has caused. Somalis need peace, stability and development," the statement said.

"We call on political leaders to return to dialogue so that differences can be resolved peacefully," it added.

The EU stressed the importance of preserving peace and stability in Somalia, urging all sides to strengthen political engagement and avoid further confrontation that could worsen the situation for civilians.

The appeal comes amid growing international concern over escalating tensions and armed clashes in Mogadishu, with foreign partners increasingly calling for restraint and negotiations to prevent further instability.

The latest statement adds to a series of international appeals for Somalia's political stakeholders to resolve their disagreements through dialogue and consensus rather than violence, as fears mount that continued unrest could undermine security gains and political progress in the Horn of Africa nation.