Angola: Director General of UAE Space Agency to Attend Angotic-2026

Luanda — The director general of the United Arab Emirates Space Agency, Salem Al Qubaisi, will attend the ANGOTIC-2026 - which is the largest Information and Communication Technologies fair in Angola - taking place from the 11th to the 13th of this month, in Luanda.

A note sent today to ANGOP states that his presence at the event will contribute with strategic perspectives on how space infrastructure and international cooperation can support sustainable growth and digital transformation in emerging economies.

Salem Al Qubaisi, with more than two decades of leadership in the public and private sectors, has been a driving force behind the UAE's rise as a global space power, from overseeing the historic Emirates Mars Mission to defining the regulatory and strategic frameworks that define the country's space ambitions today.

In addition to this prominent figure from that Arab country, the organization of the 6th edition of the Angolan technology forum also confirmed the presence of entities from several countries, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Tanzania, Namibia, Mozambique, among others.

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This edition will also feature the presence of some figures from the African Union, Cable News Network (CNN), United Nations, Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and others.

ANGOTIC 2026 promises to be a milestone at the forefront of technology and innovation in Angola, bringing with it the motto "On the Route of Digital Transformation".

The motto aims to focus on digitalization, modernization, offering local services, sustainable innovation, inclusion and strengthening cooperation.

It is expected that ANGOTIC 2026 will highlight the best of the creative and innovative capacity of companies in the ICT sector, whether national or foreign.

It is also intended to promote the approach around structuring issues in the sector from artificial intelligence, fake news, electronic governance, local products and services, digital television, data centers, and more.

ANGOTIC is the main Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) forum in Angola, bringing together companies, startups, experts, academics and government institutions in a space for innovation, debate and networking.

The event aims to boost the country's digital transformation, promoting technological solutions that strengthen strategic sectors, from connectivity and cybersecurity to artificial intelligence and digital government. AMC/QCB/DOJ