Angola: Angotic Promotes Training Programs for Startups

Luanda — The 6th edition of the Angola International Forum on Information and Communication Technologies (ANGOTIC 2026) will promote a competition called "Track 2 Space Startups," to award five startups with international training and acceleration programs in France.

In a note sent to ANGOP today, Wednesday, the forum's organization states that the initiative aims to identify, promote, and accelerate innovative solutions based on space technologies developed by Angolan startups, which will be represented by two entrepreneurs.

The competition is being developed by the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication (MINTTICS), through the National Space Program Management Office (GGPEN), in partnership with Airbus and Aerospace Valley.

The competition, designed and operated by BUKA, B360, and Bongue, will be held within the scope of the ANGEO-1 project and is part of the official ANGOTIC 2026 program, providing an opportunity for national entrepreneurs to present innovative products and services that use spatial applications to address economic and social challenges.

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The competition is aimed at Angolan startups with products, services, or technological solutions already developed or in an advanced stage of development. In this sense, the work should focus on a direct or indirect application of space technologies, including Earth observation, geolocation, satellite telecommunications, geospatial analysis, precision agriculture, environmental monitoring, natural resource management, and smart cities.

The note highlights that the prize includes participation in the Start-Up Learning Expedition program, promoted by Aerospace Valley, one of the leading European aerospace innovation ecosystems.

During the program, participants will have access to specialized training in creating and managing innovation environments, interaction with technology companies, startups, and leading manufacturers in the space sector, and the development of sustainable business models.

In effect, the aim is to create business strategies and market access, presentation techniques and investor attraction, and the preparation of proposals for potential clients and funders.

In addition to the training component, the five winning startups will be integrated into a specialized acceleration and mentoring program within the Aerospace Valley ecosystem for three months, focusing on the growth of their projects, strengthening business models, market access, and preparing opportunities with potential clients and funders.

The document clarifies that expenses related to travel, accommodation, and logistics for selected participants will be fully covered by the organization, through GGPEN and Airbus. HM/DC/TED/DOJ