Angola Competes in African Open Water Swimming Championship

3 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan National Swimming Team will compete in the African Open Water Swimming Championship on June 6th and 7th in Mauritius, where they aim to at least retain their third-place finish from the previous edition, according to the president of the Angolan swimming federation, Ana Lima.

With eight athletes, including four girls, Angola will compete in the three- and five-kilometer races, as well as the 4x1000m relay, in both genders.

The team, technically coached by Ivan Matos, consists of swimmers Carlos Fernandes, Oleksander Zukov, Rhanya Santo, Nyriam Morais, Emanuel Chiocola, Lucas Palha, Mariana Lima, and Naya Gonçalves.

In statements to ANGOP, the federation official acknowledged the difficulties to be encountered in the competition, noting the importance of maintaining the bronze medal won by Rhanya Santo in the 5km at the 2025 African Championships in Kenya.

She requested greater commitment from the national representatives, since the competition involves the best swimmers on the continent.

The team travels to Mauritius on Thursday, after two weeks of preparation at the Alvalade pool in Luanda.

In addition to Angola, Algeria, Egypt, Botswana, Eswatini, Kenya, Libya, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mauritania, Madagascar and the host country are participating in the championship. JAD/VC/TED/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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