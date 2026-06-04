Angola Identifies Potential Areas of Water Cooperation in Hungary

Luanda — Angola identified, on Monday (1st), in Budapest (Hungary), potential areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including specialized training programs, academic exchange and joint projects in the water, sustainable agriculture and environmental management sectors.

According to a note from the Angolan Embassy in Hungary, which arrived at ANGOP on Wednesday, potential areas of cooperation were identified during the International Forum on "Building Partnerships for Water Security and Sustainable Development", as part of the Africa Day celebrations celebrated on May 25th.

He mentions that, for Angola, the topics discussed are particularly relevant given the challenges related to the sustainable management of national river basins, the modernization of irrigated agriculture, the reinforcement of food security and adaptation to climate change.

According to the document, at the event, promoted by the Group of African ambassadors accredited in Hungary, the nation was represented by members of the embassy.

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He emphasizes that the initiative's main objective was to reinforce dialogue between Africa and international partners on the challenges of water security, adaptation to climate change and sustainable development, identifying concrete opportunities for technical and scientific cooperation.

The event took place in the auditorium of the Faculty of Humanities at Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) and brought together African diplomats, academics, water resources experts and representatives of higher education and research institutions, as well as diplomats from other continents accredited in Hungary.

During the panel discussion, participants emphasized the relevance of cooperation between Africa, Europe and international organizations, as well as the need to combine traditional knowledge with modern technologies to ensure efficient use of water resources.

Opportunities for collaboration with leading Hungarian institutions were also highlighted, including the Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) and the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences (MATE), particularly in the areas of staff training, scientific research and development of technical capabilities. CPM/QCB/DOJ