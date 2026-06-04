Angola: Minister Calls for Commitment in Services to Citizens

Talatona — Angolan Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Marcy Lopes, on Tuesday called on for unity, humility and commitment to the citizen, with a view to excellence in the provision of public services.

Speaking at the closing of the XVII Consultative Council of the Sector, held under the motto "Modernity, Integrity and Valorization of Human Capital at the Service of the Citizen", he stated that the collective interest must prevail over the individual, leaving aside vanity and ego. "The Ministry is bigger than us; the Nation is much more important than any individual," he said.

He also added that the citizen should leave satisfied with the service provided by the institution's professionals, highlighting that "this is priceless". Marcy Lopes appealed for focus on the goals set, adding that it is not possible to do everything in isolation, but it is possible to do the best one can.

The 17th Advisory Council on Justice and Human Rights addressed, over two days, topics such as institutional discipline and coordination, financial and administrative management, among other aspects. DOC/GIZ/MC/TED/DOJ