Angola: Police in Nzeto Seize Truck With 35,000 Liters of Kerosene

Mbanza Kongo — A tanker truck loaded with 35,000 liters of kerosene was seized in the early hours of Tuesday in the town of Nzeto, Zaire province, for alleged fuel smuggling to neighboring DRC.

According to a statement from the Zaire Provincial Command of the National Police, which ANGOP accessed today, Wednesday, the product was initially destined for the Samba neighborhood in Luanda, but was diverted to Zaire province for undisclosed purposes. "The manifest presented by the truck driver indicates that the illuminating kerosene was destined for Luanda province, specifically the Samba neighborhood," the document reads.

The operation involved officers from the National Police and the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in the municipality of Nzeto.

The driver remains in custody while investigations are underway to clarify the incident. This is the first case of its kind that the National Police in Nzeto has recorded since the beginning of this year. DA/JL/TED/DOJ