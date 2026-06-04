Angola: New Central Bank Administrator With Focus On Overseeing Financial System

2 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The new non-executive administrator of the Central Bank of Angola (BNA), Gilberto Rodrigues Caliatu, on Tuesday in Luanda, indicated continuous oversight as the main focus of his mandate, towards the strengthening of the Angolan financial system's integrity.

While speaking to the press after his inauguration, Gilberto Rodrigues Caliatu stressed that the BNA, as the issuer and regulator of the country's monetary and exchange rate policy, will continue to ensure the functioning of control mechanisms for the benefit of the communities.

"The Central Bank has a very compact team, and what we are going to do is reinforce it", he added, recalling that the attributions and nature of the BNA itself stem from the legislation.

The swearing-in ceremony was led by the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, who expressed confidence in the new administrator's abilities, stating his capacity to add value and assist the Central Bank in fulfilling its mission.

Gilberto Rodrigues Caliatu was appointed by the Head of State, João Lourenço, in April of this year. ACC/QCB/MRA/DOJ

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