Angola: Foreign Minister Begins Official Visit to Vietnam

Luanda — The Angola Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, arrived on Wednesday in Hanoi for a 48-hour official visit to Vietnam, aimed at strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to ANGOP, during his stay, the minister will be received by the Vietnamese Prime Minister, Le Minh Hung, and will hold a working meeting with his counterpart, Le Hoai Trung.

The agenda also includes the laying of a wreath at the Mausoleum of Ho Chi Minh, the first President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, followed by a guided tour of the site.

Relations between Angola and Vietnam date back to 1975, the year in which the two states established diplomatic ties, shortly after the proclamation of national independence.

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Since then, the two countries have maintained cooperation based on mutual respect, solidarity among developing nations, and coordination of positions in international forums.

Over the years, successive official visits by government delegations have contributed to deepening the political dialogue and identifying new cooperation areas.

In the economic field, Angola and Vietnam have sought to expand partnerships in the sectors of agriculture, fisheries, trade, industry, telecommunications, education, and technical-professional training.

The Vietnamese experience in agricultural development and the promotion of food security is cited as one of the areas of greatest interest to Angola, within the framework of the strategy for diversifying the national economy.

The Vietnamese community residing in Angola also plays a relevant role in strengthening bilateral relations, through its participation in activities linked to trade, catering, construction, and the import and export of goods and services.

The presence of these citizens contributes to boosting the economy, creating jobs, and sharing business knowledge and experience between the two countries. ART/CF/DOJ