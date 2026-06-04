Angola/Botswana: Angolan Football Federation Announces Cancellation of Match Against Botswana

Luanda — The Angolan Football Federation (FAF) announced on Tuesday the cancellation of the national team's match against Botswana, scheduled for the 5th of the current month in Casablanca (Morocco), as part of the FIFA international break.

According to a statement from the governing body of the sport on its social media page, the decision is due to logistical constraints communicated by the Botswana Football Federation, which make it impossible for this team to travel and participate in the aforementioned match.

In replacement, Angola plays against Mauritania national team on the same day and venue, at 8:00 PM.

In the document, dated June 2nd, the FAF reiterates its commitment to providing the best possible preparation conditions for Angola, in view of the upcoming competitive challenges.VC/CF/DOJ