Kenya: Hybrid Work Demand Spurs Nairobi Office Expansion As IWG Opens Three New Centres

Demand for flexible office space is reshaping Nairobi's commercial property market, with International Workplace Group (IWG) opening three new workspaces in the capital as businesses increasingly adopt hybrid working models to cut costs and improve productivity.

The expansion adds nearly 700 workstations across three locations at I&M Tower in the central business district, Nairobi Business Park on Ngong Road, and 1 Park Avenue in Parklands reflecting growing appetite for flexible work arrangements among corporates, startups and small businesses.

The move comes amid a broader shift in office occupancy trends, where companies are reducing reliance on traditional long-term leases in favour of flexible workspace solutions that allow employees to work closer to home while maintaining access to professional office facilities.

IWG Chief Executive and Founder Mark Dixon said the company was responding to sustained demand for hybrid work solutions.

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"We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Nairobi with these latest openings, and our partnership with Regus and HQ in Nairobi is a testament to the proven value of our platform."

"The demand for flexible work is a permanent transformation, driven by companies that recognise it boosts productivity and lowers costs, and by employees who want a better work-life balance with a shorter commute."

The investment highlights how Kenya's office market is evolving as landlords seek new ways to maximise returns from commercial real estate amid changing workplace dynamics.

According to IWG, the centres are expected to support entrepreneurs, SMEs and larger enterprises, sectors that continue to drive job creation and economic activity in the country.

The opening of the centres is also expected to benefit businesses operating around the facilities, including retailers, restaurants and hospitality establishments, through increased customer traffic.

Peter Kibera, IWG Country Manager for Kenya, said the centres would contribute to broader economic activity beyond office tenants.

"By establishing these centres, we are not only providing world-class facilities for businesses but also creating a ripple effect that boosts the local economy and footfall for surrounding retailers and services.

We are creating true community hubs that support local business growth."

The latest expansion underscores Nairobi's growing status as a regional hub for technology, finance and entrepreneurship, sectors that are increasingly embracing flexible workspace models as part of their operational strategies.