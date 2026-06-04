Kenya: Ramaphosa Receives Ruto At Union Buildings Ahead of Talks

Nairobi — President Cyril Ramaphosa has received President William Ruto at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, marking the start of high-level engagements aimed at deepening cooperation between Kenya and South Africa.

President Ruto, who landed in South Africa on Wednesday at the Waterkloof Air Force Base, is undertaking a two-day State Visit focused on strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Nairobi and Pretoria.

Talks by the two leaders are expected to centre on trade expansion, investment flows, regional integration, peace and security cooperation, and broader continental development priorities.

Apart from formal bilateral talks at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, the two leaders will witness the signing of Memoranda of Agreement, and attend the South Africa-Kenya Business Forum scheduled for Johannesburg.

The discussions are also expected to explore collaboration in vaccine development and health security, as African countries seek to build resilience in post-pandemic public health systems.

Kenya and South Africa have maintained strong diplomatic relations since 1994, with both countries serving as key economic and political anchors within the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).