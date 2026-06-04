Nigeria: Tragedy - Son Beats 65-Year-Old Father to Death in Ondo, Arrested

4 June 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson

Akure — The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 38-year-old man, Nsikak Kingsley, for allegedly beating his 65-year-old father, Adone Peter, to death during a domestic dispute in Oda Community, Akure South Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the incident followed a heated altercation between father and son, which escalated into violence.

A police source said the suspect allegedly attacked the deceased and inflicted severe head injuries on him.

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The victim was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead by doctors while receiving treatment.

The incident was reported to the police by another son of the deceased and brother to the suspect, Daniel Moses.

Detectives subsequently tracked and arrested Kingsley, who is currently in police custody.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said the corpse had been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.

He added that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation, while the suspect would be arraigned upon conclusion of investigations.

Abayomi described the incident as unfortunate and condemnable, warning against allowing disagreements to escalate into violence.

"No disagreement, whether among family members or within communities, should be allowed to escalate into violence and loss of life," he said.

He assured residents of a thorough investigation, adding that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law, while urging the public to embrace peaceful conflict resolution and report suspicious or violent incidents to security agencies.

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