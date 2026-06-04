Kenya: Bolt Targets Everyday Consumer Spending With Quickmart Retail Deal

NAIROBI — Bolt Food has expanded into Kenya's on-demand retail segment through a partnership with supermarket chain Quickmart, in what it says will deepen digital commerce adoption and create additional opportunities for retailers and delivery riders.

The partnership will allow consumers to order more than 12,000 products from over 60 Quickmart stores through the Bolt Food platform.

The partners contend that the move reflects the growing shift by retailers toward digital channels as demand for convenience shopping rises.

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The move comes as Kenya's digital economy continues to gain traction, with platform-based businesses increasingly competing for a share of household spending beyond traditional food delivery services.

Bolt Food General Manager for Kenya and Ghana Ali Zaryab said the partnership marks a strategic shift for the company as it seeks to broaden its role within the country's digital commerce ecosystem.

"This partnership is a significant step in how we are evolving Bolt Food, from a food delivery service to a platform that supports everyday needs. By collaborating with trusted brands such as Quickmart, we're making it easier for customers to shop conveniently, and for our partners to reach more households through digital channels."

"By bringing retail into our ecosystem, we are making it easier for customers to access what they need, when they need it, while strengthening our role in shaping the future of digital commerce in Kenya."

According to the partners, the move is informed by rising consumer demand for convenience and the rapid growth of Kenya's digital commerce sector, which is driving retailers to invest in last-mile delivery networks to unlock new revenue streams beyond traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

For Quickmart, Kenya's second-largest supermarket chain by store network, the partnership offers access to a rapidly expanding customer base that increasingly prefers online and mobile-based shopping.

Quickmart Chief Marketing Officer Betty Wamaitha said the retailer expects the collaboration to improve access to its products while enhancing convenience for shoppers across the country.

" By enabling customers to access Quickmart's wide range of quality goods and services through on-demand delivery, we are making everyday shopping easier, faster, and more accessible."

"With close to 70 stores nationwide, we look forward to our shoppers enjoying this added convenience, wherever they are."

The partnership comes as Kenya's digital economy continues to expand, with platform-based businesses increasingly influencing retail, logistics and consumer spending patterns across the country.

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The gig economy is estimated to support about 1.5 million workers and contribute more than Sh100 billion annually to economic activity.

Spencer Walela contributed to this story