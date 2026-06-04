Tanzania: Samia, Putin Chart New Chapter

Moscow — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin have agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, energy, education and transport, as Tanzania seeks to expand its economic partnerships with one of the world's major powers.

The commitment was made during bilateral talks at the Kremlin in Moscow yesterday, where President Samia began a three-day state visit to Russia, the first by a Tanzanian Head of State in more than 50 years. President Putin identified energy, geological exploration, transport and logistics, healthcare and education among sectors with significant potential for expanded cooperation as the two leaders explored ways of strengthening economic relations between their countries.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues and reviewed preparations for the upcoming RussiaAfrica Summit, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening relations between Tanzania and Russia. The discussions reflected growing efforts by both countries to broaden economic cooperation and unlock new investment opportunities.

President Samia described the visit as a historic milestone for Tanzania, saying it presents an opportunity to elevate bilateral relations and promote sustainable development for the people of both countries. "My visit has special historical significance for me personally and for my country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

More than half a century has passed since the last state visit by Tanzania to Russia," President Samia said during talks with her host. She said that the last state visit by a Tanzanian leader to Russia was undertaken by the country's founding father, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, in 1969.

"For me, this is a very historic journey to Russia to discuss various issues of bilateral cooperation as well as sustainable development for our people," she said.

President Samia said the visit was aimed at strengthening ties between Tanzania and Russia while creating new opportunities for trade, investment and development. Earlier yesterday, President Samia laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, paying tribute to millions of Soviet soldiers who died during the World War II.

The memorial, located near the Kremlin, is among Russia's most revered national monuments and honours servicemen who lost their lives during the war.

ALSO READ: Over 380 people benefit with Mkapa health camp in two days

President Samia also recalled Russia's support for Tanzania during the country's struggle for independence and congratulated the Russian Federation on the recent commemoration of the 81st anniversary of victory in the World War II. Welcoming President Samia to Moscow, President Putin said Russia highly values its long-standing relationship with Tanzania and views the visit as an important step towards further strengthening bilateral ties.

"We are truly delighted to welcome you to Russia," President Putin said. "This year we will celebrate the 65th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between our countries. We note with pleasure that you chose Russia as the destination for your first state visit abroad following your inauguration. We see this as a very positive sign." President Putin said President Samia had consistently contributed to strengthening cooperation between the two countries during her years in public service.

According to the Russian leader, bilateral trade between Tanzania and Russia recorded strong growth over the past year.

"Last year, our bilateral trade grew by approximately 20 to 25 per cent, which is a strong result," he said.

"There is certainly scope to expand trade further, and we have every opportunity to do so." The Russian leader said the existing growth demonstrates the potential for expanding economic cooperation and increasing commercial exchanges between the two countries.

President Putin also congratulated President Samia ahead of the conferment of an honorary doctorate by the Patrice Lumumba Peoples' Friendship University of Russia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I understand that tomorrow you will be awarded the Doctor Honoris Causa title by the Patrice Lumumba Peoples' Friendship University of Russia. Allow me to congratulate you on this achievement in advance," he said. The award is expected to recognise President Samia's contribution to leadership, diplomacy and socio-economic development.

Accompanied by senior government officials and business leaders, she is expected to lead a Tanzania-Russia Business Forum aimed at promoting investment, trade and commercial partnerships between enterprises from the two countries. The forum is expected to explore opportunities in sectors including mining, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, infrastructure development and energy.

Today, President Samia is also scheduled to address the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), one of Russia's premier business and investment gatherings that attracts political leaders, policymakers and investors from around the world.