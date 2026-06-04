Tanzania: Why Business Processes Matter for Public Institutions

Dar es Salaam — WHEN citizens receive services promptly, investors obtain timely approvals, reports are delivered on schedule and public institutions meet their mandates efficiently, there is often an unseen factor at work: well-designed business processes.

While public attention is frequently focused on policies, budgets and projects, the systems and procedures that guide daily operations are equally important. Business processes determine how work flows through an institution, how decisions are made, how resources are utilised and how services reach stakeholders.

For public institutions entrusted with managing public resources and delivering essential services, effective business processes are not merely administrative tools they are the foundation of efficiency, transparency and institutional performance.

Across the world, governments are increasingly investing in business process improvement as part of broader public sector reforms. Institutions are recognising that achieving strategic objectives depends not only on capable personnel and adequate resources but also on the effectiveness of the systems that support day-to-day operations.

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No matter how strong policies may be, institutions can only deliver results when the way they work is clear, efficient and aligned with their mandate.

This reality is particularly relevant for the Office of the Treasury Registrar (OTR), which oversees government investments worth Sh92.3 trillion spread across 308 entities, comprising 252 Public Entities and 56 Minority Interest Companies.

The scale and complexity of this portfolio place OTR at the centre of Tanzania's public investment ecosystem. The institution is responsible for monitoring the performance of public entities, safeguarding government interests, strengthening corporate governance, supporting strategic decision-making and ensuring that public investments contribute meaningfully to national development.

Managing such a vast portfolio requires more than expertise and commitment. It requires well-coordinated workflows, reliable information systems and clearly defined responsibilities that enable the institution to respond effectively to emerging opportunities and challenges.

Recognizing this need, OTR is in the final stages of a comprehensive business process development exercise aimed at strengthening institutional efficiency, service delivery and operational effectiveness.

According to Treasury Registrar Mr Nehemiah Mchechu, the initiative reflects OTR's commitment to building a modern, responsive and high-performing institution capable of meeting the growing demands of its mandate.

"OTR oversees government investments valued at Sh92.3 trillion. Managing a portfolio of this magnitude requires strong systems, clear processes and effective coordination across the institution," he underscored recently.

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He went on to add: "By strengthening our business processes, we are strengthening our capacity to safeguard public investments and deliver greater value to the nation." He believes the initiative will play an important role in supporting OTR's future aspirations. "Strong institutions are built on strong systems. When processes are clear, efficient and aligned with organisational objectives, institutions are better able to deliver results, maintain public confidence and respond to the evolving needs of stakeholders," he said.

"This exercise is helping us build a stronger foundation for the future," he says."

He added that the initiative will also support broader institutional quality improvement efforts by ensuring that operations are standardised, measurable and consistently applied across the institution. The exercise begins with a simple question: how does work move through OTR? Every report, analysis, recommendation and decision produced by the institution passes through a series of activities.

Together, these activities form OTR's business processes. Understanding how they function and where they can be improved is at the heart of the ongoing initiative. The exercise has involved end-to-end identification and mapping of business processes across departments and units, providing a detailed picture of how activities, information and decisions move throughout the organisation.

Over time, even the most effective institutions can develop inefficiencies as responsibilities evolve, new functions emerge and operating environments change. Procedures that once worked well may become cumbersome, communication gaps may appear and unnecessary steps may be introduced into workflows.

Business process development helps institutions address such challenges by taking a systematic look at how work is carried out. Through process mapping and workflow analysis, organisations can identify bottlenecks, eliminate duplication, streamline procedures and improve coordination.

At OTR, the exercise is being coordinated by the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit and has involved extensive engagement with departments and units across the institution. According to Mr Innocent Umbulla, Head of the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit at OTR, the exercise is not simply about documenting procedures but about improving the way the institution operates.

"The exercise has helped us examine how work moves across the institution, identify areas where improvements are needed and establish clearer responsibilities," he asserted.

Adding: "Ultimately, strong business processes help ensure that OTR operates more efficiently and is better positioned to deliver on its mandate." One of the key aspects of the initiative has been the use of modern process-mapping approaches and digital tools to document and visualise workflows.

This has enabled the institution to gain a clearer understanding of operational linkages across departments and identify opportunities for optimisation. The process has also involved stakeholder consultations and validation workshops to ensure that the mapped processes accurately reflect operational realities and support OTR's strategic objectives.

According to Mr Umbulla, staff participation has been critical to the success of the exercise. "The people who perform these functions every day understand the practical realities of the work. Their involvement has helped us identify opportunities for improvement while ensuring that the processes being developed are realistic, effective and sustainable," he expounded.

One of the major outputs of the exercise is a comprehensive Business Process Manual that documents key institutional processes, workflow descriptions, responsibilities, process flowcharts and performance indicators. The manual is expected to serve as an important reference tool for staff and management by providing a standardized framework for how work should be performed across the institution. It will also help preserve institutional knowledge and promote consistency in the execution of core functions.

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The initiative is introducing measurable performance indicators that will enable OTR to assess the efficiency and effectiveness of key processes. By tracking factors such as turnaround times and process performance, management will be better positioned to identify improvement opportunities and make evidence-based decisions. Another important component of the exercise is risk management.

Organisations often face risks arising from operational inefficiencies, unclear responsibilities, communication breakdowns and changing business environments. Through process development, these risks can be identified early and addressed through more structured and effective workflows.

For OTR, strengthening risk management is particularly important given the scale of the government investment portfolio under its oversight and the increasingly dynamic environment in which public institutions operate.

The exercise is also helping to foster a culture where institutions regularly review how work is performed and seek opportunities to improve efficiency and service delivery. Mr Umbulla believes the long-term value of the initiative extends beyond immediate operational improvements.

"Business process development enables institutions to adapt to changing needs, improve efficiency and strengthen service delivery. Most importantly, it creates a framework that allows organisations to keep learning, improving and responding to new challenges," he insisted. Prepared by the Office of the Treasury Registrar.