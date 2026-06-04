Tanzania Attracts $1.5 Billion Industrial Investment As Bagamoyo Park Development Begins

4 June 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

BABAMOYO — A major industrial development is set to transform Tanzania's manufacturing landscape as HWTZ, a subsidiary of China's HONGWANG Group, advances the development of a 500-hectare Comprehensive Industrial Park within the Bagamoyo Eco Marine City (BEMC) project area.

The project, backed by a total investment of US$1.5 billion, is expected to attract an additional US$3 billion in cumulative investments from more than 150 tenants while creating over 5,000 direct employment opportunities for Tanzanian youth. Once completed, it is projected to become the largest industrial park in East and Central Africa.

The development will feature world-class industrial infrastructure, including internal road networks, clean water systems, wastewater management facilities, reliable power supply, modern security systems, environmental protection services, and renewable solar energy solutions, creating an enabling environment for industrial growth and investment.

Construction preparations are already underway, with activities including land leveling for industrial sheds, internal road construction, and installation of power infrastructure.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Beyond the physical infrastructure, the investment is expected to deliver significant economic benefits by introducing advanced manufacturing technologies, promoting value addition to locally produced goods, strengthening Tanzania's industrial capacity, and enhancing the country's competitiveness as a regional manufacturing hub.

The project aligns with Tanzania's broader vision of accelerating industrialization, attracting foreign direct investment, generating employment opportunities, and fostering sustainable economic growth. Through strategic investments such as this, Tanzania continues to strengthen its position as a premier destination for industrial development and long-term economic transformation in Africa.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.