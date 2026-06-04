Tanzania Attracts $1.5 Billion Industrial Investment As Bagamoyo Park Development Begins

BABAMOYO — A major industrial development is set to transform Tanzania's manufacturing landscape as HWTZ, a subsidiary of China's HONGWANG Group, advances the development of a 500-hectare Comprehensive Industrial Park within the Bagamoyo Eco Marine City (BEMC) project area.

The project, backed by a total investment of US$1.5 billion, is expected to attract an additional US$3 billion in cumulative investments from more than 150 tenants while creating over 5,000 direct employment opportunities for Tanzanian youth. Once completed, it is projected to become the largest industrial park in East and Central Africa.

The development will feature world-class industrial infrastructure, including internal road networks, clean water systems, wastewater management facilities, reliable power supply, modern security systems, environmental protection services, and renewable solar energy solutions, creating an enabling environment for industrial growth and investment.

Construction preparations are already underway, with activities including land leveling for industrial sheds, internal road construction, and installation of power infrastructure.

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Beyond the physical infrastructure, the investment is expected to deliver significant economic benefits by introducing advanced manufacturing technologies, promoting value addition to locally produced goods, strengthening Tanzania's industrial capacity, and enhancing the country's competitiveness as a regional manufacturing hub.

The project aligns with Tanzania's broader vision of accelerating industrialization, attracting foreign direct investment, generating employment opportunities, and fostering sustainable economic growth. Through strategic investments such as this, Tanzania continues to strengthen its position as a premier destination for industrial development and long-term economic transformation in Africa.