Africa: Call for Bigger Investment in Africa's Blue Economy

Monaco — AFRICA must accelerate investment in its blue economy and place coastal communities at the heart of ocean conservation if it is to unlock billions of dollars in economic opportunities and millions of jobs, conservation leaders have said.

Speaking at the Monaco Blue Initiative and the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monte Carlo, Kenyan entrepreneur, conservationist and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Patron of Nature, Humphrey Kariuki, called for stronger partnerships and increased financing to support Africa-led marine conservation and coastal development programmes.

Mr Kariuki said Africa's oceans and coastal ecosystems remain critical economic assets that support livelihoods, fisheries, tourism, food security and local enterprises across the continent.

He noted that the blue economy currently supports nearly 50 million jobs and contributes close to 300 billion US dollars annually to Africa's economy, with projections showing the sector could generate more than 405 billion US dollars and support 57 million jobs by 2030 if backed by sustainable investments and stronger regional cooperation.

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"Along Africa's coastlines, healthy marine ecosystems support livelihoods, food security, tourism and local businesses. When these ecosystems decline, communities lose opportunities and livelihoods, but when restored and properly managed, they become the foundation of a regenerative blue economy that benefits both people and nature," he said.

Mr Kariuki made the remarks during a panel discussion on governing and financing the ocean, which brought together representatives from the World Bank, GIST Impact and the International Advisory Panel on Biodiversity Credits.

He urged governments, investors and development institutions to increase support for African-led marine conservation initiatives, including the Great Blue Wall Initiative, which seeks to restore coastal and marine ecosystems while creating sustainable economic opportunities for communities.

The initiative, championed by the IUCN and regional partners, is currently implementing pilot projects in Kenya, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Mozambique, Madagascar and Comoros, with plans to expand to other African coastal states between 2026 and 2030.

Mr Kariuki stressed that local communities must be recognised as key custodians of marine resources and directly involved in conservation and restoration programmes.

"If conservation excludes communities, it will not succeed. Coastal populations must benefit through jobs, enterprise opportunities, restoration work, sustainable tourism, aquaculture and blue carbon initiatives," he said.

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He also called on the private sector to embrace investment models that balance economic growth with environmental sustainability.

According to him, investments in Africa's oceans should not focus solely on profit generation but also contribute to ecosystem restoration, long-term environmental protection and community development.

Mr Kariuki further appealed for stronger collaboration among governments, investors, conservation organisations and local communities to advance what he described as a shared "One Ocean Partnership" for a sustainable coastal future.

The forum, attended by global policymakers, conservation experts and financial institutions, focused on mobilising innovative financing and partnerships to support sustainable ocean governance and the transition to a regenerative blue economy.