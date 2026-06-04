Tanzania: Women Turning Small Businesses Into Big Opportunities

FOR many years, women operating small businesses worked quietly behind market stalls, roadside food kiosks and homebased enterprises.

Their businesses put food on the table, paid school fees and kept households running, yet they often lacked access to finance, formal recognition and opportunities to expand.

Behind the figures contained in the 2026/27 budget estimates presented by Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups Dr Dorothy Gwajima in the National Assembly lies a powerful story of women transforming small businesses into opportunities for economic empowerment.

From food vendors famously known as Mama Lishe and tailors to retailers and market vendors, thousands of women are steadily building enterprises that support families and contribute to economic growth.

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Figures show that women make up the majority of registered small-scale traders in the country. "Out of 143,053 traders registered through the Small Traders Registration System since March 2024, 85,832 are women," Dr Gwajima said Behind these numbers are thousands of stories of determination, resilience and ambition.

Whether selling cooked food, running tailoring businesses, braiding hair, operating small shops or engaging in agricultural trade, women entrepreneurs are increasingly becoming important contributors to household incomes and local economies. Experts say women's economic empowerment extends beyond individual success.

When women earn income, families often benefit through improved nutrition, healthcare and education for children. Communities also gain through job creation and increased economic activity.

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Recognising this potential, Dr Gwajima said the government has introduced several initiatives aimed at supporting small-scale traders, many of whom are women.

These efforts include registration programmes, entrepreneurship education and access to affordable loans. According to the minister, 8,426 small traders have already received loans worth 17.9 billion shillings through a government-supported financing programme, with women accounting for 4,520 beneficiaries.

The ministry has also been working with financial institutions to expand lending opportunities for entrepreneurs. In addition, more than 25,000 traders participated in conferences and meetings held across the country where they received business education and information about available opportunities.

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One group receiving growing attention is the community of mamalishe and babalishe, whose businesses provide affordable meals to millions of Tanzanians every day. In April 2026, a national conference brought together 3,500 mamalishe and babalishe from across Tanzania.

The gathering focused on strengthening their role in the economy, improving business skills and helping them take advantage of emerging opportunities in food services, tourism and other sectors. For many women, such initiatives represent more than business support. They offer confidence, networks and the belief that a small enterprise can grow into something much bigger. Yet challenges remain.

Access to capital, business premises, technology and markets continues to limit the growth of many womenowned enterprises. Balancing business responsibilities with family duties also remains a reality for many entrepreneurs.

"Despite these obstacles, women across Tanzania continue to demonstrate remarkable determination. Their businesses may start small, but their impact reaches far beyond their immediate surroundings," Dr Gwajima said.

As Tanzania advances its development agenda, empowering women entrepreneurs is not simply a matter of gender equality. It is an investment in stronger families, thriving communities and a more inclusive economy.

For many women, the journey from a small stall to a successful enterprise begins with a single opportunity. With the right support, that opportunity can transform not only a business but an entire family's future.