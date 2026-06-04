Rwanda: Mobile World Congress Postponed

The Mobile World Congress (MWC26) Kigali has been postponed, the organisers announced on Tuesday, June 2.

The high-level event organised by GSMA had been scheduled for June 16-18.

ALSO READ: Mobile World Congress Kigali set to accelerate digital innovation, enhance connectivity

The organisers did not communicate the reason for the postponement of the annual event attended by leaders of handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies.

"We recognise the inconvenience this may cause to our participants and appreciate their understanding," the GSMA said in a statement.

"A new date will be announced in due course, and we look forward to convening the African continent's most influential connectivity event again soon."

Mobile World Congress is the world's largest and most influential connectivity and mobile industry event. The MWC is also held in Barcelona, Shanghai and Las Vegas.