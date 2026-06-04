Nigeria: Igboho Threatens to Name Politicians Behind Oyo Teachers, Students' Abduction

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, has threatened to release the names of politicians he claims are behind the abduction of teachers and students in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Igboho made the allegation while speaking with the new executive members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by Akinteye Babatunde, during a meeting held at his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan.

In a trending video from the meeting, he said he had volunteered to help dislodge the abductors but claimed he was prevented by the state government.

"I know the politicians behind them, and if they do not stop perpetrating their evil acts, I will mention them all. I know them. The politicians behind them are the ones giving them ammunition and money," he said.

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He alleged that political actors were sponsoring insecurity to destabilise the country, adding that similar tactics were previously used against former President Goodluck Jonathan and were now being targeted at President Bola Tinubu.

"The same thing they did to Jonathan is what they are doing to Tinubu. They want to make the country ungovernable for him," he said.

Igboho also claimed that he had no financial demands from the Oyo State Government regarding efforts to secure the release of abducted victims.

"If I am permitted to burst into the hideouts, they will flee... I know the politicians behind them," he said.

He further alleged that he was initially ready to lead a rescue operation but was discouraged by authorities over concerns that it could endanger the victims.

"Later, they (Oyo government) informed me that the kidnappers said if I try to force myself to come rescue the children, they will kill them all," he said.

He added that he had organised a security network known as "Iru Ekun," claiming that while the federal government had given approval, the Oyo State Government opposed its operation.

"After I arranged 'Iru Ekun' security network, the federal government permitted me, but the state government said no security must take a step behind them," he said.

Igboho insisted that insecurity could be tackled if allowed to act, arguing that bandits would be flushed out of forest areas if confronted directly.

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He also referenced the abduction incident in Oriire, where about 45 pupils were reportedly kidnapped on May 15 during an attack on schools in the area, insisting that stronger action was needed to secure their release.