South Africa: Over 900 Mozambican Nationals Processed for Departure By Bma

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, confirmed that the BMA successfully processed the departure of 933 Mozambican nationals from South Africa to Mozambique through the Lebombo Port of Entry.

Of the 933 individuals processed on Wednesday, 349 originated from the Lindela Holding Facility and were transported by the Department of Home Affairs through its deportation programme.

The remaining 584 individuals travelled from Mossel Bay through arrangements facilitated by the Mozambican High Commission.

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Among those processed were individuals who didn't possess valid travel documentation and others whose immigration status required further verification.

In addition, 17 individuals who had previously entered South Africa legally were found to have overstayed their authorised period of stay. These cases were processed in accordance with the Immigration Act and applicable regulations.

Thirty-eight minors formed part of the group and were processed with the assistance of the Department of Social Development to ensure compliance with all applicable child protection and cross-border movement requirements.

All travellers underwent the required immigration processing, including identity verification, biometric checks and immigration status assessments, in accordance with South African immigration legislation and border management procedures.

As part of the BMA's mandate, all persons were screened and processed in accordance with health, security and immigration protocols before being permitted to proceed through the Port of Entry.

At the conclusion of the operation, 926 individuals successfully left South Africa for Mozambique.

Seven individuals were not permitted to depart following immigration processing and verification.

These cases included individuals who did not meet the prescribed requirements for cross-border movement, individuals whose nationality or immigration status required further verification, and cases involving minors where the required supporting documentation was not available.

Appropriate arrangements were made for all affected individuals in accordance with legal and administrative requirements.

The operation was concluded in an orderly manner without incident, demonstrating the effectiveness of cooperation between South African authorities and their regional counterparts

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"The management of cross-border movement must be conducted in a manner that is lawful, orderly and consistent with South Africa's immigration framework.

"The BMA remains committed to facilitating legitimate travel while ensuring compliance with immigration legislation and safeguarding the integrity of our ports of entry.

"We will continue to work closely with our regional counterparts to promote safe, orderly and regular migration, while protecting the security interests of South Africa and the region," the Commissioner said.

The operation was coordinated through an integrated approach involving BMA Immigration Services, Port Health Services, Law Enforcement, and Border Guard functions, working in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Social Development, the South African Police Service and the Mozambican authorities.