Kenya: EACC Recovers Sh65mn in Cash During Raid On City Planning Official's Home

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered more than Sh65 million in cash during a search operation at the residence of Nairobi County Chief Officer for Urban Development and Planning Patrick Analo.

The operation, conducted on Thursday at Analo's residence in Syokimau, Machakos County, forms part of investigations into alleged corruption and economic crimes within Nairobi City County.

According to the anti-graft agency, investigators recovered Sh51.3 million in cash and an additional USD 113,000 (about Sh14 million), bringing the total amount seized to approximately Sh65.3 million.

The cash was recovered from the suspect's residence and from the boot of his motor vehicle.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Beyond the cash haul, detectives seized a range of documents and electronic devices believed to be relevant to the investigations.

"Other valuable evidence recovered includes several title deeds, motor vehicle logbooks, laptops, land and motor vehicle sale agreements, approval plans from Nairobi County Government, mobile phones, iPads, electronic accessories and other documentary evidence," EACC said.

The commission said the operation is linked to ongoing investigations into allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office, bribery and possession of unexplained assets against the senior county official.

Sh170mn recived

EACC said Analo received more than Sh170 million through numerous suspicious cash and M-Pesa deposits between the 2019/20 and 2025/26 financial years.

Investigators are also probing claims that he accumulated substantial assets that appear disproportionate to his known legitimate sources of income.

"The Commission is investigating allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office, bribery and possession of unexplained assets against Mr. Patrick Analo Akivaga," EACC said in a statement.

Akivaga heads one of Nairobi County's most influential departments, which oversees urban planning, development approvals and enforcement of planning regulations across the capital.

The department is responsible for approving building plans, change-of-user applications and development permits--functions that have historically attracted scrutiny over allegations of bribery and irregular approvals.

The search and subsequent arrest mark one of EACC's most high-profile operations targeting a senior county official in recent months as the commission intensifies its crackdown on corruption, illicit enrichment and abuse of office within devolved governments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

EACC said the outcome of the investigations will determine the next course of action, including possible criminal prosecution and asset recovery proceedings.

"Upon conclusion of the investigations, the findings will inform appropriate action, including prosecution and the recovery of unexplained wealth and proceeds of corruption," the commission stated.

Under anti-corruption laws, public officials found to have acquired assets through corrupt conduct or who are unable to satisfactorily explain the source of their wealth may face criminal prosecution, asset forfeiture and recovery of unlawfully acquired assets.