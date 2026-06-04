Uganda: Embassy in Addis Ababa Concludes 10-Day Uganda Familiarization Trip for Ethiopians

Kampala — The Ugandan Embassy in Addis Ababa has concluded a landmark ten-day Familiarisation (FAM) trip that brought together an Ethiopian delegation comprising media influencers, tour operators, travel professionals, content creators and prospective investors. The trip, from 23rd May to 2nd June, aimed to further strengthen tourism diplomacy, commercial partnerships and people-to-people connectivity between Uganda and Ethiopia.

The trip followed the successful participation of the Ethiopian delegation at the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2026 and formed part of Uganda's broader strategy to position Uganda as Africa's most authentic tourism, investment and cultural destination. Organized under Uganda's Economic and Commercial Diplomacy (ECD) framework, the initiative supports the Government's Tenfold Growth Strategy, which identifies tourism as a strategic driver of economic transformation, regional integration, job creation and international engagement.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony in Addis Ababa before departing for 87th Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR). Amb. Rebecca Otengo Amuge noted that the Familiarization Trip represents diplomacy anchored in experience-driven partnerships capable of unlocking trade, tourism, investment, and cultural exchange across Africa.

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She emphasized that Uganda and Ethiopia share longstanding historical and continental ties, and that tourism remains one of the strongest instruments for deepening African connectivity, intra-African travel, and regional prosperity. "This journey is more than a tourism circuit, it is a bridge of visibility, trust, investment opportunity and African storytelling. Through this experience, we want our Ethiopian brothers and sisters to encounter Uganda beyond brochures to engage directly with our wildlife heritage, hospitality, business potential, culture, conservation efforts and the warmth of our people," Amb. Atengo stated.

Throughout the ten-day expedition, the delegation explored some of Uganda's most iconic tourism, conservation and cultural sites, including the Kasubi Tombs, Namugongo Martyrs Shrine, Source of the Nile in Jinja, Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary, Murchison Falls National Park, Kibale National Park, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Africa Coffee Park in Ntungamo and Lake Mburo National Park. The visitors participated in immersive experiences including rhino tracking, chimpanzee tracking, mountain gorilla trekking, community tourism engagements, coffee tourism experiences, conservation initiatives and wildlife encounters showcasing Uganda's globally recognized sustainable tourism model.

Officials said that beyond tourism promotion, the Familiarization Trip highlighted the growing economic relationship between Uganda and Ethiopia.

"The mission created opportunities to explore collaboration in tourism investment, aviation, hospitality development, destination marketing, coffee value addition and broader private sector partnerships. The delegation also participated in Uganda's conservation and sustainability agenda, gaining firsthand appreciation of how tourism supports wildlife protection, community livelihoods and environmental stewardship."

Michael Wamai, Counsellor and Economic and Commercial Diplomacy Officer at the Embassy of Uganda Addis Ababa, described the mission as one of the most strategic regional tourism familiarization initiatives undertaken by Uganda in recent years. "Our objective was not simply to market destinations, we sought to position Uganda as a gateway for African opportunity, investment confidence and authentic continental experiences. The interactions, partnerships and visibility generated during this mission demonstrate the growing potential of tourism diplomacy as a catalyst for deeper economic cooperation," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Ethiopian delegation, Henok Tsegaye of Hibir Ethiopia Tours praised the experience as a transformative journey that exceeded expectations and strengthened bonds between the two countries.

"What began as a gathering of Ethiopians and Ugandans brought together by circumstance slowly evolved into something far more meaningful. We leave Uganda carrying far more than photographs and souvenirs. He carries friendships, memories and a deeper understanding of this beautiful country," he said. Equally, Ethiopian entrepreneur and tourism advocate Mr. Ashu Z-Arada described the journey as a life-changing experience that transformed his understanding of Uganda.

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"I arrived in Uganda knowing very little about the country, I leave inspired by its natural beauty, conservation achievements, investment opportunities and the extraordinary hospitality of its people. From the mighty Nile and Murchison Falls to mountain gorillas, chimpanzees, coffee experiences and vibrant cultural heritage, Uganda truly lives up to its reputation as the Pearl of Africa."

As the delegation departed Uganda, participants expressed strong interest in returning for tourism, investment and business opportunities, while pledging to serve as ambassadors of Uganda's tourism and investment potential within Ethiopia and beyond.