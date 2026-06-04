Congo-Kinshasa: Routine Message - Virtual Town Hall Meeting for U.S. Citizens - June 9, 2026

press release

Location: Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Event: The U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa invites all U.S. citizens in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to attend a virtual town hall on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, from 15:00 p.m. to 15:30 p.m. (WAT) via Zoom.

The Chargé d'Affaires, CDC Country Director, and Consular Chief will discuss the current state of the Ebola outbreak, prevention recommendations, and the latest information on travel restrictions and American Citizen Services.

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The panel will also address questions and/or concerns submitted in advance to our ACS inbox at ACSKinshasa@state.gov. To ensure your questions or concerns are addressed during the town hall, please submit them no later than Friday, June 5th.

We encourage all American citizens in the DRC to participate in this important discussion about health and safety in the region.

Zoom Meeting Details:

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://statedept.zoomgov.com/j/1656203418?pwd=vtD3xjDvU5QxbeSkc9Qd40wMYynjrY.1

Webinar ID: 165 620 3418

Passcode: 788608

International numbers available: https://statedept.zoomgov.com/u/aeezduJ7YP

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 310 Avenue des Aviateurs, Kinshasa/Gombe, +243 81-556-0151/0152 or +243-972-616-193 (after hours and weekends).

The Embassy maintains a list of local resources for emergencies on our website.

Contact us at: ACSKinshasa@state.gov

https://cd.usembassy.gov/

State Department - Consular Affairs +1 888-407-4747 or +1 202-501-4444

Democratic Republic of Congo Country Information

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