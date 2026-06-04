Ethiopia: Japan Praises Ethiopia's Electoral Process, Hails Successful 7th General Election

Addis Ababa — Japan has commended Ethiopia for the successful conduct of its 7th General Election, praising the efforts of the country's electoral authorities and the active participation of citizens in the democratic process.

In a statement shared on social media, the Embassy of Japan in Ethiopia congratulated the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) for its work in organizing and administering the nationwide polls held on June 1, 2026.

The election involved more than 54 million registered voters across the country and featured over 10,000 candidates representing political parties and independent groups competing for seats in federal and regional legislative councils.

Japan praised NEBE's role in overseeing the electoral process and acknowledged the extensive efforts undertaken to facilitate voting across Ethiopia.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Embassy also congratulated all candidates who participated in the election, recognizing their contribution to the country's democratic development.

Furthermore, it commended Ethiopian citizens who exercised their right to vote, emphasizing the vital role of public participation in strengthening democratic governance.

The statement reflects Japan's continued support for Ethiopia's democratic institution-building efforts and its commitment to promoting inclusive, peaceful, and credible electoral processes.

Ethiopia and Japan maintain longstanding diplomatic relations and cooperate in a wide range of sectors, including development, education, infrastructure, health, and governance.

Japan remains a key development partner, supporting Ethiopia's efforts to strengthen institutions and advance sustainable development, it was learned.

Japan's remarks add to a growing number of international assessments recognizing Ethiopia's electoral process.

Earlier, the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Election Observation Missions described the 2026 election as an important milestone in Ethiopia's democratic and electoral evolution.

Similarly, the Delegation of the European Union to Ethiopia, together with the diplomatic missions of EU Member States, welcomed the holding of the 7th General Election, describing it as a significant democratic exercise.