Ethiopian Religious Heritage Artifacts Returned From Italy

Addis Ababa — A collection of Ethiopian religious heritage artifacts preserved for decades by an Italian family has been officially returned to Ethiopia.

The return marks another milestone in Ethiopia's ongoing efforts to recover its historical and cultural treasures from abroad.

In its press release sent to ENA, Ethiopian Embassy in Rome noted that artifacts had been safeguarded for many years by the family of Italian national Lorenzo Bossi, a resident of Rome.

The handover ceremony marked the formal return of the religious artifacts to the Ethiopian government.

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Ethiopia's Ambassador to Italy, Demitu Hambisa, expressed her appreciation to Lorenzo Bossi and his associates for their commitment and contribution to the repatriation of the artifacts.

The embassy noted that representatives of religious institutions based in Italy, as well as leaders of the Ethiopian diaspora community in Rome, attended the ceremony.

Participants welcomed the return of the historical artifacts and expressed gratitude to all individuals and organizations involved in facilitating their repatriation.

The embassy emphasized that the return of the artifacts represents another significant step in Ethiopia's efforts to preserve its rich cultural and religious heritage and ensure that historically important items are returned to their country of origin.

The repatriation also reflects growing international cooperation in safeguarding cultural heritage and addressing the historical displacement of valuable artifacts, it was learned.