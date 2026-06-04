Kenya: No, Bolt Not Exiting Kenyan Market On 8 June 2026

No, Bolt not exiting Kenyan market on 8 June 2026

IN SHORT: A letter has gone viral on social media in Kenya, claiming the ride-hailing company Bolt will stop operating in the country on 8 June 2026. But Bolt has denied this and says its Kenyan operations remain fully active.

Posts circulating widely on social media since 1 June 2026 have shared what appears to be an official Bolt Kenya public notice, announcing the company's exit from the country.

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Appearing to be signed by a senior company official, the letter claims Bolt can no longer address driver concerns while maintaining a sustainable business model.

While some social media users tagged Bolt to verify the document's authenticity, many accepted it as genuine, expressing concern about its impact on jobs and transport services.

The posts have collectively attracted more than 364,000 views, 6,000 likes and 400 comments.

Why the claim gained traction

Bolt is one of Kenya's most popular ride-hailing platforms but has faced growing pressure from drivers over earnings, fares and working conditions.

In the early months of 2026, drivers staged protests and threatened boycotts, arguing that low fares and rising operating costs have made it difficult to earn a living.

The company has also faced regulatory challenges. In 2023, Kenya's National Transport and Safety Authority declined to renew Bolt's operating licence until concerns raised by drivers, including allegations of excessive commissions and booking fees, were addressed.

In May 2026, the ride-hailing sector featured in discussions between public transport operators and president William Ruto. During these talks, Ruto called for engagement between the transport ministry and drivers to implement minimum taxi fare regulations and improve working conditions.

Against this backdrop of ongoing disputes between drivers, regulators and ride-hailing companies, the document in question appeared plausible. But is it genuine? We checked.

Bolt says notice is fake

There is no evidence that Bolt has announced plans to leave Kenya. The alleged notice was not published on any of the company's official communication channels, including its website, verified social media accounts or app. Similarly, no credible media outlet reported on such a major decision.

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On 1 June, Bolt issued an official statement saying it was aware of "a fraudulent document" falsely claiming that the company would cease operations in Kenya on 8 June.

The statement said the notice was fake, did not originate from Bolt or any authorised representative, and that the company's Kenyan operations remain fully active. Bolt added that it was investigating the source of the fabricated document and urged the public to rely only on information shared through its verified channels.

This statement, signed by Dimmy Kanyankole, Bolt's senior general manager for East Africa, reassured drivers, customers and the public that Bolt remained committed to operating in Kenya.

The viral letter claiming Bolt will cease operations in Kenya on 8 June is fake. Bolt has publicly denied the claim and confirmed that it continues to operate in Kenya.