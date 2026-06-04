Africa: Cambodia Did Not Order African Nationals to Leave the Country - Viral Notice Fake

Cambodia did not order African nationals to leave the country - viral notice fake

IN SHORT: A notice circulating on social media claims that the Asian country of Cambodia has ordered all African nationals to leave the country or face arrest and a hefty fine. However, the notice is fabricated.

A notice appearing to be from Cambodia, a country in Southeast Asia, ordering all African nationals to leave the country or face arrest and a hefty fine is doing the rounds on social media.

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The notice is titled: "FOR ALL AFRICAN NATIONALS IN THE KINGDOM OF CAMBODIA (GHANA, KENYA, CAMEROON, UGANDA AND OTHERS)."

It reads:

The Royal Government of Cambodia, through the General Department of Immigration, Ministry of Interior, wishes to inform all African nationals including citizens of Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda and others that the waiver granted to you will officially end on 31st of May 2026.

It claims that foreign nationals had to leave the country on or before 31 May and that any of them who enter, remain or are found in Cambodia from 1 June would be arrested.

According to the notice, those arrested will serve a jail term of two years and pay a penalty of US$8,000 before being allowed to leave Cambodia.

"The Cambodia Police will start arresting any foreigner at any hideout in Cambodia from 1st of June 2026 for overstay and will hand them over to the immigration authorities for legal action," it cautions, while urging Africans to strictly comply with the notice.

It appeared to be signed by "Lt Gen Som Sopheak", named as director general of the general department of immigration and "Gen Sar Sokha", named as secretary of state in the ministry of interior.

The notice was posted widely, but how authentic is the claim and the notice? We checked.

Fake notice

Africa Check visited the Cambodian ministry of interior and immigration websites.

The general department of immigration website identifies its director general as Lieutenant General Sok Veasna and not the person indicated in the circulating notice.

The ministry of interior website shows Sar Sokha as the deputy prime minister, minister of interior, and not secretary of state as suggested in the circulating notice. These inaccuracies and disparities are signs that the notice may have been fabricated.

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Both websites link to their social media pages. We checked the general department of immigration's Facebook page and found the circulating notice labelled "FAKE NEWS".

This post reads, in part:

The Ministry of Interior of the Royal Government of Cambodia categorically rejects the fabrication of this public document and the dissemination of such false information. These publications are considered a deliberate attempt to distort facts, mislead international public opinion, and damage the reputation and image of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

It further clarified that Cambodia has never adopted any policy ordering Africans to leave the country and that the country has consistently welcomed all foreigners who comply with legal requirements. The message was also posted by the ministry of interior and by Sar Sokha.

The notice in circulation is fake and should be ignored.