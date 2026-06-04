Tanzania: No, European Union Didn't Call for Removal of Tanzania's President Hassan, Video Misrepresents Lawmaker's Remarks

No, European Union didn't call for removal of Tanzania's president Hassan, video misrepresents lawmaker's remarks

IN SHORT: A viral Facebook video claims the European Union demanded Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan be removed. But while the German lawmaker David McAllister criticised Tanzania's human rights record, he did not call for Hassan's removal.

A video has been posted on Facebook with the claim it shows a member of the European parliament (MEP), calling for the removal of Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan over alleged political repression and human rights abuses.

Text placed over the video reads: "The European Parliament bloc has demanded the forceful ouster of Samia Suluhu Hassan and called for her to be held accountable over alleged civilian 'takeout' and the abduction of innocent people."

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The video features David McAllister, a German member of the European parliament. He says: " [The] Great people of Tanzania, they deserve new free and credible elections colleagues, if we truly stand for democracy and human rights we cannot stop at words, let us use every tool at our disposal to hold those in power accountable."

He also calls for the release of political prisoners, an investigation into alleged killings, abductions and enforced disappearances and argues that European Union funds should not support state-controlled entities linked to repression.

The EU is a political and economic union of 27 member states, represented by institutions such as the European parliament and the European commission.

McAllister also calls for the release of Tundu Lissu, the chair of Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema, who has been in detention for over a year. Lissu was further barred from running for president in October 2025 general elections.

This post has also been published here, here and here.

But did the EU call for Hassan's removal from office? We checked.

No such resolution

There is no evidence that the EU or its parliament has adopted a resolution calling for the removal of Tanzania's president.

If this had indeed happened, it would have been widely reported by credible news outlets. However, there is no evidence or reporting confirming such a resolution.

Nor does the EU have any mechanism to remove a sitting head of state in another sovereign country. When raising concerns about democracy or human rights, it typically relies on diplomatic pressure, public statements, sanctions and conditions attached to development funding.

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On 27 November 2025, McAllister criticised what he described as "systematic political repression, abductions and manipulation" surrounding Tanzania's elections and called for accountability measures. But he did not call for Hassan's removal from office.

Tanzania's government spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa, also dismissed the viral claim.