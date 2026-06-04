Namibia: Edelweiss Launches Direct Windhoek, Zurich Flights

Travellers between Namibia and Europe now have another direct travel option following the launch of Edelweiss' nonstop flights between Windhoek and Zurich.

The Swiss leisure airline operated its inaugural flight from Hosea Kutako International Airport on Monday evening, carrying 253 passengers. The service will initially operate twice a week and increase to three weekly flights from mid-July.

A ceremony was held before departure to mark the occasion. Lufthansa Group Account Manager for Namibia, Renette Scholtz, Edelweiss Chief Executive Officer Bernd Bauer, and Swiss Ambassador to Namibia Mirko Manzoni joined the flight crew in cutting a ribbon in front of the aircraft. Speaking at the launch, Bauer said Zurich's central location in Europe and its modern airport infrastructure make it an attractive gateway for travellers.

"Zurich is in the heart of Europe and offers excellent connections to all major cities on the continent. As part of the SWISS hub system, passengers also benefit from connections across the Lufthansa Group network," he said.

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The route will be operated using the Airbus A350, the newest long-haul aircraft in the Edelweiss fleet. The airline says the aircraft provides a quieter and more comfortable travel experience while using less fuel than older aircraft models.

Passengers can also expect larger windows, improved cabin lighting and a more spacious cabin environment on long-haul flights.

Edelweiss plans to further improve its onboard experience from 2027, when its Airbus A350 fleet will receive a new cabin design. The upgrades will include new seats across all travel classes, enhanced business class privacy, a larger premium economy section and onboard internet access.

"The airline will initially operate flights between Windhoek and Zurich twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. From mid-July until the end of October 2026, the service will increase to three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays," he said.

The launch strengthens air connectivity between Namibia and Europe.