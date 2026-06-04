Rwanda: RDB Closes Four Hotels Over Standards Concerns

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) on Thursday, June 4, ordered the temporary closure of four hospitality establishments across the country following inspections that found violations of tourism and hospitality requirements.

The establishments are Century Park Hotel and Residences Kigali, Dove Luxury Hotel in Gicumbi District, Highland Resort Ltd in Rulindo District and Nengo Eden Park Hotel in Rubavu District.

RDB said the affected establishments had failed to meet applicable standards relating to licensing, hygiene, food safety, security, service quality, operational procedures, and other regulatory requirements.

ALSO READ: RDB calls for business compliance to avoid fines and penalties

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to RDB, the closures are temporary and are intended to allow the facilities to address the identified shortcomings before resuming operations.

"The affected establishments are required to cease hospitality operations during the closure period and may only resume operations after submitting satisfactory evidence of corrective measures and undergoing verification by the competent authorities," the regulator said in a public notice in Thursday.

ALSO READ: Closure of non-compliant faith-based organisations: What are the essential requirements?

RDB also urged hospitality businesses to comply with a range of requirements covering tourism operations, hygiene, safety, security, food handling, and customer service standards.

"Compliance is essential to safeguarding guests, staff, and the wider public, while upholding the quality and credibility of the hospitality sector," RDB said.

RDB also indicated that inspections would continue and warned that further regulatory action may be taken against establishments that fail to comply with the required standards.