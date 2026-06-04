Rwanda: World Vision, EU Empower Refugees With Start-Up Capital to Build Self-Reliance

World Vision Rwanda has handed over startup capital to 234 households in Mugombwa Refugee Camp in Gisagara District, part of a three-year initiative targeting 2,133 refugee and host-community households with livelihood and entrepreneurship support.

The support was provided on Tuesday, June 2, under the Dukore Twigire project, which is implemented by World Vision Rwanda in close collaboration with the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and funded by the European Union.

The project is backed by a grant of €3 million (more than 5 billion) and seeks to improve livelihoods for refugees and surrounding host communities through entrepreneurship, financial literacy, savings groups, and business development support.

Running from July 2025 to June 2028, the three-year initiative targets 2,133 households -- with participants comprising 70 per cent refugees and 30 per cent members of host communities -- across four camps: Mugombwa, Nyabiheke, Kigeme, and Kiziba. It is implemented by a consortium of three partners led by World Vision

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The project follows the Ultra-Poor Graduation (UPG) model, which aims to equip vulnerable families with the skills, resources and confidence needed to lift themselves out of extreme poverty and build sustainable sources of income.

From skills development to entrepreneurship

In Mugombwa camp alone, the project targets 468 households, overall. Project participants undergo three months of training before joining savings groups and developing business plans. Those with viable business ideas receive grants to launch or expand small businesses.

Before the handover of financial support to the first recipients in Mugombwa, delegates visited some of the beneficiaries to assess the project's impact.

Among them was Elizabeth, a mother of five who arrived in the camp in 2012 after fleeing conflict in the DR Congo.

Although she initially relied on small-scale sales of onions and tomatoes to support her family, her fortunes changed after joining the Dukore Twigire project. Following entrepreneurship training and participation in a cooperative, she received a grant of more than Rwf1 million to expand her business.

"Coming from the background I did, I never imagined that women could work and contribute financially to their families. Through the training, we discovered our potential and strengths. Today, I am also a breadwinner in my family," she said.

Elizabeth now earns nearly Rwf17,000 per week from her business, allowing her to better support her family and improve their living conditions.

Building a culture of savings

The project has also encouraged a savings culture among participants.

Alliance, the leader of one savings group, said the group consists of 30 members who each contribute Rwf500 weekly.

"Our target is that by the end of each year, every member should be able to buy at least one cow. This helps improve household nutrition and creates long-term economic security for families," she said.

Partners optimistic about project impact

Speaking during the handover event, World Vision Rwanda National Director Pauline Okumu commended the beneficiaries for embracing the opportunity and using the support to transform their lives.

"This project demonstrates that there are opportunities for people to improve their lives. Success comes from applying the skills acquired, saving wisely and investing in productive activities," she said.

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Okumu also hailed the Government of Rwanda for fostering an environment that enables development partners to support vulnerable communities.

"Through collaboration between government, partners and communities, meaningful transformation is possible," she added.

UNHCR head of field office Olivier Lompo said the early results of the project were encouraging and reflected Rwanda's commitment to refugee inclusion and economic empowerment.

"When we see such transformation at an early stage, it motivates us to continue our commitment. Refugees are increasingly being included in national development strategies, helping them become self-reliant and productive members of society," he said.

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European Union Team Leader for Economic and Governance Affairs Vincent Laporte said the project's success ultimately depends on the commitment of beneficiaries.

"The testimonies we have heard today show that the future is promising. However, achieving lasting impact will require dedication and hard work from every participant," he said.

Innocent Mugabe, who represented the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA) at the event, encouraged refugees to use the support as a foundation for long-term independence.

"Refugees should not always depend on assistance. You have the capacity to do business, create opportunities and contribute to the development of your families and communities," he said.

By the end of the project, the consortium aims to ensure that at least 70 per cent of participating households graduate from extreme poverty, creating sustainable pathways to self-reliance and resilience for refugees and host communities alike.