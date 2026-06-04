Rwanda: Akagera Motors Unveils Tech-Packed, Fuel-Efficient Mahindra Xuv 3xo in Rwanda

Akagera Business Group (ABG), through its automotive division Akagera Motors, has launched the all-new Mahindra XUV 3XO, a compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) brand blending tech and energy efficiency.

For more than two decades, Mahindra has been known in Rwanda for rugged pickup trucks and utility vehicles built for durability and tough working conditions. The XUV 3XO, however, introduces a modern, technology-driven SUV targeting families, young professionals, first-time buyers and corporate users.

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Speaking at the launch event in Kigali on June 2, Roopak Gorajia, Akagera Motors' Sales and Marketing Director, described the XUV 3XO as a game-changer for both Mahindra and the local automotive market.

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"We have been strong with pickups in Rwanda and also the larger SUVs that people commonly known Mahindra for. But now Mahindra has introduced a compact-size SUV that is tech-savvy, rich in equipment and updated to meet the lifestyle needs of today's customers," Gorajia said.

According to Gorajia, many Rwandans have traditionally associated Mahindra with work-oriented vehicles.

"Mahindra has always been known as the workhorse brand. It is a vehicle that gets things done, easy to maintain, easy to repair and built to last for many years," he explained. The new XUV 3XO retains those qualities while adding modern comfort and advanced technology.

"This vehicle carries the same Mahindra values of reliability and durability, but now in a package that is suitable for families, new couples, first-time car buyers and anyone looking for more comfort and technology without sacrificing dependability," Gorajia observed.

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Packed with advanced technology

One of the vehicle's standout features is its extensive technology package, including a 360-degree camera system and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), making it one of the most technologically advanced vehicles in its category.

The ADAS package includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist and intelligent steering support. These systems help the vehicle accelerate, brake and steer under certain driving conditions, significantly improving safety and driver convenience.

"When you activate the turn signal, the driver receives a live visual display of the direction they are moving into directly on the instrument cluster. It provides extra visibility and confidence when changing lanes or making turns," Gorajia said.

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Safety and fuel efficiency

The XUV 3XO carries a five-star Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) safety rating.

Key safety features include six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), four-wheel disc brakes, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, the vehicle delivers approximately 18 kilometres per litre.

"As fuel prices continue to rise, customers need vehicles that are efficient. Petrol engines are cleaner than diesel, and having a smaller engine that delivers excellent mileage means customers can travel further while consuming less fuel," Gorajia explained.

Pricing and financing

Akagera Motors says the XUV 3XO remains competitively priced despite its premium features and advanced technology. The vehicle is available at Rwf27 million before taxes and Rwf39 million including taxes.

To make ownership more accessible, Akagera Motors has partnered with I&M Bank, Bank of Kigali, Equity Bank, Ecobank, GT Bank and Access Bank to offer financing options. Customers can obtain a pro forma invoice from ABG and submit it to their preferred bank for financing approval.

The company has also partnered with Mayfair Insurance Rwanda to provide insurance packages at preferential rates.

Premium interior designed for comfort and entertainment

Inside, the XUV 3XO features dual 10.25-inch high-definition screens, a digital instrument cluster, leatherette upholstery and soft-touch cabin materials.

Other features include dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, 65W USB-C fast charging, an electronic parking brake with Auto Hold, a six-way adjustable driver's seat, a cooled glove compartment and a panoramic sunroof.

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For entertainment, the SUV comes with a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with an amplifier and subwoofer, supported by Dolby Atmos technology.

"It sounds amazing," Gorajia observed. "The Harman Kardon sound system with the subwoofer provides a premium listening experience that customers will truly appreciate."

Built to last

According to Gorajia, Mahindra's reputation for durability remains one of its strongest selling points.

"You will still find Mahindras that are over 15 years old on the road, still working and carrying loads. That says a lot about the quality and durability of the brand," he said. The XUV 3XO comes with a five-year or 150,000-kilometre warranty, reinforcing confidence in its long-term reliability.

The launch comes as Akagera Business Group, established in Rwanda in 1997, prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2027. Over the years, the group has expanded beyond automotive operations into electronics, FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) trading, media, healthcare, construction, industrial / energy, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning), security, and hospitality.