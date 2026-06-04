Uganda: Bishop Rubaramira Calls for Strict Observation of Ebola Sops During Martyrs Day Mass in Kabale

The Bishop of Kabale Diocese, Rt Rev Callist Rubaramira, has appealed to the public to strictly observe Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of Ebola.

Bishop Rubaramira made the remarks today while presiding over the Uganda Martyrs Day Mass at Our Lady of Good Shepherd Rushoroza Cathedral Parish in the Southern Division of Kabale Municipality. He emphasized that Ebola remains highly contagious and dangerous, calling on Ugandans to remain vigilant and adhere to preventive measures recommended by health authorities.

The bishop noted that the Ebola outbreak has disrupted social and religious activities across the country, including the traditional Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo.

"Although Christians were unable to gather in large numbers at the usual pilgrimage site, the situation should serve as a reminder to prioritize health and safety," Rubaramira said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Bishop Rubaramira urged the public to maintain good hygiene, including frequent handwashing with clean water and soap, regular sanitizing, and seeking immediate medical attention when experiencing symptoms associated with the disease.

"I encourage communities to support government efforts to control the outbreak by following all public health directives and avoiding behaviors that may contribute to virus spread," Rubaramira stated.

Meanwhile, the Parish Priest of Rushoroza Cathedral, Rev. Fr. Austin Christmas, called on Christians to emulate the faith, courage, and resilience demonstrated by the Uganda Martyrs.

Delivering his homily during the Mass, Fr. Christmas reminded believers that the Uganda Martyrs remained steadfast despite persecution and threats to their lives. He urged Christians to draw inspiration from their example as they confront daily challenges.

"The faithful should remain courageous, prayerful, and committed to Christian values, perseverance and faith are essential in overcoming personal, social, and economic challenges," Fr. Christmas noted.

Fr. Christmas also encouraged Christians to strengthen their relationship with God and continue promoting peace, unity, and love within communities.

This year's national Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo were significantly scaled down following concerns over the Ebola outbreak. Authorities opted for a limited gathering to minimize risk of transmission and protect public health.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Religion Ebola By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Uganda Martyrs, executed between 1885 and 1887 for refusing to renounce their Christian faith, continue to be honored as symbols of courage and unwavering belief. Their sacrifice remains a source of inspiration for millions of Christians in Uganda and worldwide.