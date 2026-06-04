South Africa: The SARS Penalty Trap - How Institutional Reporting Errors Punish Blameless Taxpayers

Incorrect source codes by financial institutions prevent tax return processing, resulting in unjust fines for taxpayers, raising concerns about systemic issues.

Withdrawing money from a pension fund should be a straightforward, regulated process. Yet for some, what begins as a legitimate financial transaction can spiral into months of tax penalties. The question is whether this is an isolated administrative failure or whether other South Africans are quietly finding themselves trapped in the SA Revenue Service's (SARS') penalty machinery because of reporting errors.

When a withdrawal becomes a liability

In 2023, I withdrew money from a pension fund managed by Discovery. The withdrawal itself was uneventful. The problem arose when Discovery submitted the wrong "source code" to SARS -- the classification that tells the tax authority what type of income is being reported.

Because of this misclassification, SARS has not been able to process my ITR12 tax return. Instead, the system has treated me as though I have failed to submit, issuing monthly fines for non-submission. Each penalty arrives automatically, indifferent to the fact that the error lies not with me but with the reporting chain between the pension fund and SARS.

Discovery has repeatedly assured me that the matter is being rectified. Months later, nothing has changed. My broker, who facilitated the withdrawal, has tried to intervene. At the call...