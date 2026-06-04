Morocco: Brazil and Morocco Headline Group C With Scotland Aiming for an Upset

Perennial World Cup favourites Brazil start the 2026 edition with the same pressure. Their opening game against 2022 semifinalists Morocco is one of the matches of the Group phase.

Brazil

The plan

Brazil went on a true rollercoaster ride to reach the 2026 World Cup. There was a political crisis within the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), which led to a change in its presidency. On the pitch, it was just as bad, if not worse. It was the country's worst qualifying campaign yet with defeats in Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia, as well as a historic home defeat - a first in World Cup qualifying - to Lionel Messi and co.

After the 4-1 reverse in Buenos Aires in March 2025, head coach Dorival Jr was sacked and there were even fears Brazil would miss the tournament. However, the South American qualifying - with six direct spots for 10 teams - is extremely forgiving and there was renewed hope, not only for qualification, but for the actual tournament, when Carlo Ancelotti was appointed in May.

Brazil go into the World Cup with the intention of playing a 4-2-4 formation, which has been Ancelotti's preferred tactical setup since his arrival. However, the Italian has lost several important players to injury, such as Eder Militão, Rodrygo and Estêvão. "Considering the players we have at our disposal, we believe the best...