Gambia: Amir Trawally Urges Gambians to Reject Division, Tribalism, Hatred

In his Eidul Adha message, Baba F Trawally, the Amir of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaa't in The Gambia has urged all Gambians to reject all forms of division, tribalism, hatred, political hostility, and irresponsible speech that threaten our social fabric.

He reminded that The Gambia has long been admired as a peaceful and tolerant nation where people of different tribes, cultures, and religions coexist harmoniously, noting that we must preserve and strengthen this noble tradition.

The full text of the message reads below:

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All praise belongs to Allah Almighty, Lord of all the worlds, who has once again granted us the opportunity to witness the blessed occasion of Eidul Adha. May peace and blessings be upon the Holy Prophet Muhammad(saw), his family, his companions, and all those who follow the path of righteousness until the Day of Judgment.

Eidul Adha is not merely a celebration marked by the sacrifice of animals, festive meals, or new garments. Rather, it is a profound spiritual occasion that reminds humanity of the unmatched obedience, sincerity, sacrifice, and devotion displayed by Prophet Ibrahim(as), Prophet Ismail(as), and Hazrat Hajar(as). Their examples teach us that true faith requires complete submission to the will of Allah Almighty and the readiness to sacrifice our personal desires for higher moral and spiritual purposes. Allah the Almighty states in the Holy Qur'an:

"It is not their flesh nor their blood that reaches Allah, but it is your righteousness that reaches Him." (Surah Al-Hajj, Chapter 22:38)

This beautiful verse reminds us that the essence of Eidul Adha lies in righteousness, piety, and inner transformation. The true sacrifice that Allah Almighty desires from us is the sacrifice of arrogance, hatred, selfishness, dishonesty, corruption, injustice, and all forms of moral weakness that divide our societies and weaken our relationship with our Creator.

Therefore, this blessed occasion should serve as a time of deep reflection and self-reformation. Every individual should ask himself or herself: Have I fulfilled the rights of Allah Almighty and the rights of His creation? Have I become a source of peace and comfort for my family, neighbours, and society? Am I contributing positively toward national unity, development, harmony, and moral upliftment?

The Holy Qur'an reminds believers:

"Surely, Allah changes not the condition of a people until they change that which is in their hearts." (Surah Ar-Ra'd, Chapter 13:12)

This divine principle teaches us that genuine progress begins with personal reform. If we desire peace in our homes, honesty in our institutions, prosperity in our nation, and stability in our society, then each individual must strive to reform his or her conduct, speech, and dealings with others.

At a time when the world is witnessing increasing division, conflicts, intolerance, moral decline, and economic hardship, the message of Eidul Adha becomes even more relevant. We must revive the spirit of sacrifice, compassion, patience, and mutual respect. Families should use this occasion to strengthen bonds of love and forgiveness. Communities should put aside hatred, jealousy, and disputes. Neighbours should care for one another, especially the poor, the sick, the elderly, and the vulnerable.

Islam places immense importance on unity and brotherhood. Allah the Almighty says:

"And hold fast, all together, by the rope of Allah and be not divided..."

(Surah Aal-e-Imran, Chapter 3:104)

This commandment is not only for Muslims but carries a universal lesson for all humanity. National development and social peace can only flourish where there is unity, mutual understanding, and respect for one another. The Gambia has long been admired as a peaceful and tolerant nation where people of different tribes, cultures, and religions coexist harmoniously. We must preserve and strengthen this noble tradition.

In this regard, we urge all Gambians to reject all forms of division, tribalism, hatred, political hostility, and irresponsible speech that threaten our social fabric. Let us remember that our diversity should be a source of strength and beauty, not conflict and division. We are all sons and daughters of one nation, and we share a collective responsibility to safeguard the peace and stability of our country.

The Worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Khalifatul Masih V(May Allah be his Helper) has repeatedly emphasized the importance of compassion, unity, and moral reform. He states:

"Peace can only be established when mankind recognises its Creator and fulfils the rights owed to one another."

These noble words are valuable principles for all people who desire a peaceful and prosperous society.

As we celebrate Eidul Adha, let us remember those who are struggling due to poverty, illness, displacement, or loneliness. The spirit of sacrifice demands that we share our blessings with others. The Holy Prophet Muhammad(saw) taught that a true believer is one who desires for his brother what he desires for himself. Therefore, let us extend kindness and generosity to all, regardless of social status, tribe, or religious background.

Parents should also use this blessed occasion to nurture moral and spiritual values within their homes. Children must be taught honesty, discipline, respect for elders, love for humanity, and fear of Allah Almighty. Strong families produce strong communities, and strong communities produce strong nations.

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Furthermore, we call upon our youths to become ambassadors of peace, morality, and positive change. Avoid the destructive influences of drugs, crime, immorality, hatred, and social media abuse. Instead, dedicate your energies toward education, self-development, service to humanity, and the progress of our beloved nation.

We also pray for the continued peace, security, and development of The Gambia. May Allah guide our leaders with wisdom and justice, bless our farmers and workers with prosperity, protect our youths from harmful influences, and unite us all in mutual love and understanding.

On this joyous occasion of Eidul Adha, let us renew our commitment to faith, sacrifice, compassion, and national unity. Let us strive to become better Muslims, better citizens, and better human beings.

At the end, we are hereby extending to you the warmest salaam, love, prayers and EID MUBARAK of Hazrat Khalifatul Masih V(May Allah be his Helper), the Spiritual and Supreme Head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad. On behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at the Gambia, we humbly wish you all EID MUBARAK.

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