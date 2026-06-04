Namibia: Telecom CEO Takes Up Regional Executive Role

The appointment follows a competitive regional recruitment process and will see Shanapinda lead the organisation responsible for promoting regulatory harmonisation and cooperation among communication regulators in the Southern African Development Community.

Telecom Namibia spokesperson Nomvula Kambinda says the appointment marks a significant career move and a boost for Namibia's standing in the regional telecommunications and information communication technology (ICT) sector.

A new chief executive will be recruited once the company's new board of directors starts on 3 June, according to information and communication technology minister Emma Theofelus.

"We would like to thank Shanapinda for his service to telecom Namibia, for his six years of service to the company, and the people," she says.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Shanapinda describes his time at Telecom Namibia as a privilege, adding that he is proud of the progress made in positioning the company for future growth.

"While significant challenges remain across the telecommunications sector, I am proud of the progress achieved. I leave with confidence in the company's future and in the capable leadership and employees who will continue advancing its strategic objectives," he says.

He says the new role presents an opportunity to contribute to digital transformation, connectivity, regulatory cooperation and innovation across southern Africa.

Telecom Namibia's board has welcomed the appointment, saying it reflects Namibia's growing contribution to regional telecommunications and ICT leadership.

The board adds that it looks forward to working with regulators, governments, industry stakeholders and development partners to support the region's digital ambitions.

Shanapinda has served as Telecom Namibia's chief executive since 2021, overseeing a period of transformation that included network modernisation, digital transformation initiatives, improvements in customer experience and the implementation of the company's integrated strategic business plan 2023-2027.

During his tenure, the company introduced next-generation operational support and business support systems, advanced fixed-mobile convergence initiatives and secured investment for network and digital infrastructure development.