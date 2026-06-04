Namibia: 'Eight Colours Blue' Opens At Bellhaus

A new multidisciplinary exhibition opening in Windhoek this week will bring together eight artists who use the colour blue as a starting point to explore themes of memory, identity, nature and human experience.

Titled 'Eight Colours Blue', the exhibition opens at Bellhaus Atelier & Galerie on Thursday and features work spanning painting, poetry, sculpture, ceramics, textiles and jewellery.

Curated by artistic director Marcii Magson, the exhibition seeks to examine blue as more than a visual element, presenting it as an emotional, cultural and symbolic force.

"Blue is more than colour. It is baptism by light, an immersion into depths unseen yet vividly felt," Magson says.

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She describes blue as a colour filled with contradictions and layered meanings across history, culture and art.

"I regard blue as a particularly paradoxical colour: it is the purity of the Virgin Mary, yet also names a movie as obscene," she says.

Referencing writer Rebecca Solnit, she adds that blue is "the colour of longing for the distances you never arrive in".

According to Magson, the exhibition was developed around the idea that colour can serve as a gateway to deeper reflection and perception.

"While each artist is singular in style, medium and perspective, they share an intuitive understanding of blue as more than a colour," she says.

"Blue becomes a mood, a memory, a landscape, a question, a state of being, and a doorway into deeper forms of perception."

The exhibition includes work by architect, designer and painter Dewald Veldsman, whose large-scale triptych is inspired by the Makalani plains near Grootfontein.

Using industrial enamel paint on Masonite board, Veldsman explores the relationship between landscape, light and space through a distinctly Namibian lens.

Swakopmund-based painter Heidi Louw contributes still-life works that examine beauty in ordinary and overlooked subjects. Her pieces use pale blue ribbons and symbolic imagery to explore silence, distance and restraint.

Installation artist Lyall Sprong presents a work inspired by direct experience and attraction rather than intellectual certainty. His contribution draws on materials and observations gathered through years of working with landscapes across southern Africa and abroad.

Magson also contributes her own work to the exhibition.

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"For 'Eight Colours Blue', she brings the same restless intelligence to bear on the familiar - finding obscurities, sparking connections, and revealing what lies within forms we thought we already knew," the exhibition statement notes.

Other participating artists include poet Christine Hugo, ceramic sculptor Melody Milinga, painter Michelle Terblanche Roux and award-winning textile artist Stephanie Bentum.

Together, the artists offer different interpretations of blue through their chosen mediums.

"The exhibition becomes precisely what the original brief proposed: a baptism of the senses, a collective dive into the infinite possibilities of blue."

The exhibition opens at 18h00 on Thursday at Bellhaus Atelier & Galerie in Windhoek.